SIGEL — Agritourism regulations, Sunday hunting and trespassing were some of the concerns Jefferson County Farmers discussed with local politicians at the Legislative Farm Tour sponsored by the Jefferson County Farm Bureau. Approximately 30 people gathered Friday morning at the Farmers Inn in Sigel for the annual event.
Ernest Mattiuz Jr., a member of the board of directors for District 13 of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said the PFB “is working with lawmakers on legislation that would provide farmers relief from two major obstacles experienced when they try to operate agritourism enterprises on their farms.”
One bill would reduce farmers’ civil liability for injuries that might occur from common risks the farmer cannot fully avoid or control.
Karen Mowrey said she was concerned “because the waivers don’t protect you. It costs $550 for one day of liability insurance, and people around here think you don’t need the insurance. One incident and you’re out of business, you’ve lost everything.”
Mattiuz said “House Bill 1348 would set a higher bar for a plaintiff to collect damages from injury that occurred while participating in an on-farm agritourism activity.” He said in the new bill “the plaintiff would’ve to establish that a farmer acted with serious disregard for public safety.”
Another concern to local farmers is the municipal requirements to have sprinkler systems in barns and other farm buildings when hosting social events. “Most farm families cannot feasibly afford the cost off sprinkler systems, upwards of $50,000, that municipalities would require as a condition for holding social events in farm buildings, especially given the limited number of times the building would be used for this purpose,” Mattiuz said.
Two bills in the state House and one in the state Senate are currently under consideration.
Sunday hunting and trespassing are other concerns of local farmers.
Mattiuz said the PFB has traditionally been opposed to Sunday hunting, but “last November at our annual meeting a resolution was adopted that the PFB would become neutral, providing certain criteria were met. That was that the hunting trespassing laws be strengthened, that hunting is authorized only if the hunter has obtained written permission from the landowner, and that Sunday hunting be limited to three Sundays.”
Legislation currently being discussed would authorize three Sundays for hunting during rifled deer season, deer archery season and one Sunday left up to the discretion of the Game Commission.
“There is a group of hunters out there that call themselves HUSH, that’s Hunters United for Sunday Hunting, and they want to be able to hunt seven days a week,” Mattiuz said.
Mowrey suggested sending them to the state game lands to hunt, saying, “We don’t want to deal with people waltzing around our property on Sunday.”
Farmer Bill Smith added, “Those people that are going after Sunday hunting are the same people that claim there is no deer out there to hunt. My argument is, why put another day on hunting if there is nothing there to hunt?”
Closely related to the Sunday hunting issue is trespassing on private property.
The Farm Bureau is supporting legislation that would allow farmers to use a “no hunting” purple paint to mark their property instead of traditional signs, which are easily removed.
“Right now, in order for a game warden to cite anyone for trespassing, it has to be with a motor vehicle,” Mattiuz said.
He said several states allow landowners to identify areas for no trespassing by applying purple paint to trees, fence posts and other fixtures that border the area. In those states “landowners are given the same legal protection as would be provided if they had posted traditional no trespassing signs. Persons ignoring the paint marking are subject to the same penalties,” he said.
“Anybody can grab a no-trespassing sign and pull it off a tree, and say they didn’t see it,” Mattiuz said. “It’s pretty hard to remove purple paint from a tree.”
Under legislation soon to be introduced in Pennsylvania, landowners would be able to post their property for no trespassing by painting stripes at least eight inches long and one inch wide, five feet above the ground every 100 feet, using commercially available “no hunting purple” paint.
Before the meeting adjourned discussion also touched on stormwater management regulation and fees, small business tax reform and fairness in gas well assessments.
The legislative event opened with a tour of the wildlife park, bulk food store and gift shop at Famers Inn, followed by a buffet lunch.