BROOKVILLE — In just a couple of weeks on Black Friday, Brookville will be welcoming an important visitor from the North Pole — Santa.
Light Up Brookville with its many volunteers are ready for a festive evening of old-fashioned holiday fun for young and old alike. Activities will begin downtown at 5 p.m. with the favorite automated train rides through town for all ages. Who can resist taking a train ride to enjoy the magic of Christmas come to life!
There is so much more packed into the first two hours of this year’s event. There will be caricature portraits and face painting as well as children’s seasonal crafts created in tents. Strolling carolers will entertain with holiday songs and participants won’t want to miss the interactive ice sculpture carved on Main Street – you may even want to bring your camera as you make lasting holiday memories with family and friends.
Also beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m., those attending the event will have the opportunity to check out the Bowdish Train exhibit at the History Center. Admission is by donation and it’s a masterpiece that will amaze young and old.
At 7 p.m. the town will come alight with holiday magic as the Community Tree is lit along with the holiday lights along Main Street. The holiday magic will continue as the parade steps off from the Presbyterian Church and makes it way down Main Street to the enjoyment of all. The parade will feature floats, bands, marching units and fire trucks. Line-up for the parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
Be watching carefully because Santa is expected to arrive on the back of a fire truck during the parade. Everyone is sure to want to catch of glimpse of jolly St. Nick as he arrives in town.
Throughout the evening visitors will find downtown stores open for those hoping to get a start on holiday shopping and food vendors with seasonal fare.
Light Up Brookville will kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday following on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Visitors can check out the variety of small businesses found in Brookville, and if weather permits to end the evening visitors can take in a free holiday movie a the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre. A free showing of Jim Carrey’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will begin at 6 p.m. The theatre opens at 5 p.m.
Santa will also be in town Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The fun continues into December with Santa visiting from 6-8 p.m. at his cottage on Friday, Dec. 6.
The Annual Children’s Shopping Mart will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall. Santa is planning to be there as well for the entire time before heading to his cottage on Main Street from 1-3 p.m.
Santa will also be found on Fridays, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, at his cottage from 6-8 p.m. He plans to be at the Brookville YMCA from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, for Cookies with Santa and from noon to 3 p.m. at his cottage. His final visit to town for this holiday season will be Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at his cottage.
So mark your calendars to visit downtown Brookville for some holiday fun on Black Friday and throughout the Christmas season.