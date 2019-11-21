BROOKVILLE — Bill Black, appearing before the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology, North Fork Chapter 29 Friday at the group’s monthly meeting, spoke about a project his chapter, the Venango Chapter, had worked on, and the Uhler Farm Rock Shelter project.
Local chapter President Ken Burkett said the group holds presentations monthly during its meetings. The presentations always have to do with history and archaeology in some way. Many of the members of the group are active in archaeology projects around the area.
The North Fork Chapter paired with the Jefferson County Historical Society to undertake the archaeology on the Scripture Rocks project when they were searching the surrounding areas for as many of the rocks as they could find.
“We did the archaeology survey, and went out and recorded all the rocks, and from that, identified where the park would be,” Burkett said. “These are the guys who did all the traipsing around Brookville. This was the boots on the ground group.”
The chapter is open to the public for anyone interested in archaeology, not just professionals. They come together and share a love for discovering history and lifestyles through archaeology. They currently have about 35 active members.
Black was originally going to present to the group on the Wilson Shute project that was completed in the early 1960s. Due to some technical difficulties he was unable to show this presentation, and instead presented a local project his chapter, the Venango Chapter, had worked on, and the Uhler Farm Rock Shelter project.
The Uhler Farm Rock Shelter, located in Venango County, was excavated in the 50s by a family. Black showed slides of artifacts that were recovered and explained how the artifacts were catalogued by the family.
The site was excavated by a police chief at the time, Francis Sheffer, who was interested in archaeology. He, his wife, and their daughter dug the rock shelter on Uhler Farm. More recently, Sheffer’s daughter, the late Hellen Sheffer, had reached out to Black to offer their findings from more than 60 years ago to be displayed somewhere.
During the presentation, Burkett pointed out one of the artifacts, an arrow head, that had been found and explained the shape of the point is not common to Western Pennsylvania. He said that shape is more common to Ohio. Black said they are still not sure where the people who inhabited the Wilson Shute site came from, but the pottery found does not typically show up on the river bottom of the Allegheny.
“There are villages along the Allegheny, this stuff doesn’t show up there. It shows up in rock shelters on the hill side, but not down on the river. There’s no explanation for that at this point. We need to do more archaeology,” Black said.