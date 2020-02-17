BROOKVILLE — The Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is continuing its support of youth activities by making a donation of $250 to the Archery Club at Brookville Area High School.
Teacher Eric Zweiter, advisor for the club, said the donation will be used to help with various events and activities. “It’s awesome that Millcreek Chapter is able to give back to the community,” he said.
The BAHS Archery Club currently has about 65 members, boys and girls, who shoot weekly at Legacy Archery.
Jim Kemp, president of the Millcreek Chapter, said the donation was made “because we are trying to create responsible outdoorsmen. Every year the club purchases 200 jakes (junior memberships) for area students.”
He said, “We also support the Youth Field Days in Jefferson and Forest counties. Last year one of our junior members was selected for an all-expense paid Hunt of a Lifetime. The chapter also maintains gamelands and helps with hunter education courses.”
The Millcreek Chapter will be holding its annual banquet May 16 at Heritage House. For more information, call Jim Kemp at 814-715-0282.