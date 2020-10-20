BROOKVILLE — The Knoxdale Area Little Free Library is once again partnering with Jefferson County Children and Youth Services and the Knox Dale Methodist Church to collect winter gear for those in need.
“We are excited to partner with the Jefferson County CYS and the Knox Dale Methodist Church,” said Little Free Library Steward Becky Caylor. “After a successful donation drive last year, we think we can gather even more for those in need in 2020.”
Area residents can donate new winter hats, gloves, and socks at either of the three Little Free Library locations:
- Little Free Library Outpost at Barrel 55 –325 W Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
- The Knoxdale Area Little Free Library –Knox Dale United Methodist Church, 8024 Knox Dale Rd, Brookville, PA 15825
- Little Free Library Donation Point – 158 Witch Hollow Road, Brookville, Pa. 15825
The final day of collection will be Tuesday, December 15.
“After seeing the response last year, we are encouraging all of our library patrons to donate,” said Caylor, “and to take advantage of the well-stocked Libraries to pick up some holiday reading.”
The Knoxdale Area Little Free Library is well-stocked with books for children, young adults, and adults, providing free books to the public. Anyone is welcome to visit the Little Free Library at the Knoxdale or Barrel 55 location and take a book.