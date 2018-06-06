BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council had its meeting Tuesday night where several residents attended to discuss some community business.
Dave Smail from the Redbank Valley Trails Association proposed to add a kayak launch site in town. He explained that there are currently no launch sites in the area, and the addition of one would pair nicely with the Rails to Trails. The location that he determined to have the most potential is located just after the South White Street bridge, across from the Evangelical United Methodist church, along Route 36.
There is a break in the PennDOT guard rail opening into a flat grassy area. Smail asked permission for this land to be made into a parking area for those intending to kayak or canoe from that point of the creek. The area would have a subbase put in with a topping of gravel and cement curbing for around $4,000. That cost would be taken on by the Association and not the borough. The slope down to the creek is already being mowed, and no additional maintenance would be required. The only addition would be a sign indicating the area is a launch site. The site could also be used as parking for fishermen.
The council discussed a few other locations on side streets that could be used for the same purpose. Borough Solicitor James Dennison said the process could be easier if a site was found that was not directly off a state road to eliminate the need for PennDOT’s involvement. Smail was asked to work with Dennison to do more research on the possible locations and properties that could be used for the launch site moving forward.
Code Enforcement Officer Donald Jonischek talked to council about frustrations with blighted properties and those that are not being kept up with even basic maintenance such as mowing. He asked that something be done to help enforce the need to take care of property that is being neglected. The council will be looking into options to enforce the consistent mowing of grass and handling dilapidated building.
In closing comments several of the council members referred back to the issue of grass and building maintenance in town. Councilman Dave Ferringer said, “I’m a life long resident of this town, and this is the worst it’s ever been.” He also noted that the projects being brought to town like the river walk and kayak launch site are all good, but they lose some meaning if the rest of town is not taken care of.
Paving Bids
Manager Dana Schreckengost opened the 2018 paving bids and read the bid amounts. The streets being paved included:
Anderson Alley from Marlin Street to Rose Street,
- Anderson Alley from Marlin Street to Rose Street,
- {/span}
- {span style=”font-size: 16px;”}
Brush Street from Clark Street to East Main Street,
- {/span}
- {span style=”font-size: 16px;”}
- Brush Street from Clark Street to East Main Street,
- {/span}
- {span style=”font-size: 16px;”}
Craig Street at the top of the reservoir,
- {/span}
- {span style=”font-size: 16px;”}
- Central Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street,
- {/span}
- {span style=”font-size: 16px;”}
Depot Street,
- {/span}
Marlin Street,
- Thompson Street from West Main Street to Hawthorn Street,
- {/span}
{span style=”font-size: 16px;”}Those to receive a double seal coating included:{/span}
- {span style=”font-size: 16px;”}
- Depot Street,
- {/span}
- {span style=”font-size: 16px;”}
- Marlin Street,
- {/span}
- {span style=”font-size: 16px;”}
- The alley from Marlin Street to Rose Street.
- {/span}
The three companies that placed bids were; Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of DuBois; Hager Paving, Inc., Strattanville; and HRI, Inc., of State College. The highest bid the council received was for $132,386. They decided to go with Hager Paving, Inc., which had the lowest bid of $124,070.86.
Lifeguards Hired
Schreckengost also asked for the council to vote to retroactively hire the lifeguards for the Walter Dick Memorial Park. The council approved the retroactive hiring of the seven life guards to Memorial Day. They included: Alan Saunders, Alayna Dowdall, Ethan Brentham, Aaron Briggs, Aidan Hoffman, Walker Orner, and Tyler Joiner. Swimming at the park opened up on Memorial Day weekend, and will remain open until Labor Day weekend.
Retaining Wall Stone
New business was introduced at the meeting regarding the Route 28/322 Project by Councilman Richard Baughman. The retaining wall along East Main Street will be removed with the PennDOT road project. Baughman expressed a will to work with the state to have the rock used in the wall given to the borough once the wall is deconstructed. He said he did not know who owns the wall, but the borough has done all the work on the wall in past years. Dennison commented that he believes the wall is the borough’s from the time of the federal project when it was erected. The council approved him to continue talking with PennDOT officials to have the stones turned over to the council.
Executive Meeting
An executive session was also called for personnel reasons, but no action was taken when council members returned to the public meeting.
Meeting
Council will meet next at 7 p.m. in council chambers on Tuesday, June 19. The community is reminded this will be a shorter meeting without committee reports. Council committees will meet following the shorter meeting and those meetings are open to the public.
