BROOKVILLE — Luc Doolittle announces his candidacy for re-election to the Brookville Area School Board.
“My name is Luc Doolittle and I am running for re-election to the Brookville School Board. I graduated from Brookville Jr/Sr High School in 2020 and now attend Clarion University. When I am not in school, I am an active member of my church as well as a lifeguard (and volunteer coach) for the Brookville YMCA Swim Team.
“Throughout my current term on Brookville’s School Board, I stood up for students, teachers and community members. I was strong in my support to keep Brookville schools open for students. I knew that it was critical for BASD to open our doors to students in August. And in November, I voted to keep Brookville open for every family who wanted to send their child to school.
“On the Board, I bring a special perspective to every meeting that allows me to balance school and community concerns. I have the unique ability to see every situation both as a young adult who loves Brookville and the surrounding area, and as a very recent graduate who cares deeply for the students, parents, faculty and staff that are involved with BASD on a daily basis.
“If re-elected, I will help to keep this district on the path that has worked so well for every student that has graduated from Brookville. I will support extracurriculars that Brookville offers; I will continue to support giving the students the opportunity to take the classes that they feel will most benefit them; and I will continue to forge a stronger relationship between the community and Brookville School District.