PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces terroristic threat charges in connection with threatening calls reportedly made to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against James D. Stewart, 54, of Punxsutawney, on Feb. 4, including terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a registered nurse called the police to report having received a threatening phone call from Stewart. The nurse said Stewart became angry when he could not be cleared by medical professionals to operate a motor vehicle.
The nurse said he became irate on the phone when he was told he could not get his driver’s license back, and allegedly said “What am I going to have to do, come up there and start shooting people?”
Stewart was interviewed the next day, and reportedly admitted to having threatened to shoot people in the hospital.
Stewart’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.