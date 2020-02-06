SUMMERVILLE — A 74-year-old man escaped serious injury last Thursday when he was awakened by smoke in his home on Langville Road.
Summerville Volunteer Fire Chief Jacob Snyder said he got the call at 3:17 p.m. and by the time he arrived at 3:20 flames were already coming out the windows.
Finding a sustained source of water was a big issue for firefighters, Snyder noted, as there is only one dry fire hydrant in that area and it was not working. He put out a second call for mutual aid to get tankers to the scene.
A lesser issue was the number of volunteer firefighters responding because of the time of day. Snyder noted that the lack of volunteers all rural volunteer fire companies are facing is not new. Besides Summerville, seven fire companies responded to the fire, including Brookville, Pine Creek, Corsica, Ringgold, Hawthorn, Oliver and Knox Dale. Snyder said that brought approximately 20-25 firefighters on scene.
Snyder said the elderly man had fallen asleep and the smoke woke him up. He was the only person inside the single-wide trailer home.
Firefighters were on scene about four and a half hours, Snyder said, although they had the blaze pretty well contained within a half hour. While a determination has not been made as to the origin of the fire, he said it is thought to be accidental at this time. The home is being considered a total loss.
Snyder said the man is residing with neighbors currently.
The Red Cross PA Mountain Chapter, which services Jefferson County, was called and assisted with food, clothing and shelter.