All events held in town square on Route 66 in Marienville
Sept. 267 p.m. — Vesper Service at Marienville Presbyterian Church with Father Christopher preaching.
Sept. 276 p.m. — Home & business decorating contest winners announced
6-9 p.m. — Craft and food vendors open
7-10 p.m. — Street dance with Digitrax
Sept. 289 a.m.–9 p.m. — Craft and food vendors open
11 a.m. — Children’s sawdust pile sponsored by U.S. Forest Service,
Noon — Marienville Lion’s Club chicken barbecue
1 p.m. — Children’s bike races
1-3 p.m. — Music by Dick & Joannie
2 p.m. — Tractor races
4 p.m. — Parade
6-9 p.m. — Music by TRIXX
Sept. 2910:30 a.m. — Church service in town square sponsored by Marienville United Methodist Church
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Craft and food vendors open
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Car show sponsored by Marienville Volunteer Fire Company
1-4 p.m. — Music by CHAZ
2 p.m. — Pet parade
4 p.m. — Drawings for all fundraisers