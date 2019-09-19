All events held in town square on Route 66 in Marienville

Sept. 267 p.m. — Vesper Service at Marienville Presbyterian Church with Father Christopher preaching.

Sept. 276 p.m. — Home & business decorating contest winners announced

6-9 p.m. — Craft and food vendors open

7-10 p.m. — Street dance with Digitrax

Sept. 289 a.m.–9 p.m. — Craft and food vendors open

11 a.m. — Children’s sawdust pile sponsored by U.S. Forest Service,

Noon — Marienville Lion’s Club chicken barbecue

1 p.m. — Children’s bike races

1-3 p.m. — Music by Dick & Joannie

2 p.m. — Tractor races

4 p.m. — Parade

6-9 p.m. — Music by TRIXX

Sept. 2910:30 a.m. — Church service in town square sponsored by Marienville United Methodist Church

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Craft and food vendors open

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Car show sponsored by Marienville Volunteer Fire Company

1-4 p.m. — Music by CHAZ

2 p.m. — Pet parade

4 p.m. — Drawings for all fundraisers

