BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board has two positions to fill in the next few weeks. Monday night Assistant Superintendent Brigette Matson and school board member Melinda Hall announced their resignations.
Matson has accepted a position as the assistant superintendent for the DuBois Area School District. The board accepted her resignation with regret, with the effective date to be no later than October 15.
“It is with regret that we are accepting this resignation,” board member Kerith Strano-Taylor said. “However, congratulations are in order. I know you are going to serve the students well. We are grateful for all you did and we are very sad to see you go.”
Hall announced that she would be submitting her resignation at the close of the meeting. “It has been my privilege to serve on the board of directors the past two years. As I leave I wish the new superintendent well, I wish the board well and I hope the school year starts great.”
The board will follow its previous policy in filling her seat on the board, which will expire in November.
The board also accepted several other resignations and approved a number of personnel matters.
More Resignations
The board accepted the following resignations:
- Ginger Bish, hired as a teacher aide/child specific in July, resigned but asked to be on the list of substitute teachers for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Barbara Mitchell, Karen Bowdish and Emily Rodeheaver, teacher/child specific aides, resigned.
- Monica Martin, English teacher, and Shannon Martini, elementary special education teacher, resigned.
New hires
Superintendent Erich May welcomed three new teachers to the Raider Nation Monday night. He introduced new tribe members Eric Painter, math; Stephanie Mortimer, English; and Rachel Fye, special education.
The board hired Jill Rhoades as the elementary principal for Northside and Pinecreek schools at an annual salary of $82,000. Rhoades had been serving as an assistant principal for the past two years.
- Hired as teacher aide/child specific were: Brittany Schons, $11 per hour, high school; Danyel Musser, $10.75 per hour, elementary; and Deborah Scheckler, $10.25 per hour, elementary.
- Hired as a lifeguard, at $10.50 per hour, was Kara Foster. She will work on an as-needed basis.
- Hired as a library aide at $11.75 per hour was Stefanie Sushereba. Her initial assignment will be in the elementary schools.
Other employment
- Jessica Lindsay, principal at Hickory Grove, was approved as the custodian for the Elementary Student Activities Fund.
- The board awarded $5,000 stipends for the coming school year to Ruthanne Barbazzeni, district assessment coordinator, and Jessica Lindsay, federal programs coordinator.
- The board approved the transfer of Billi Jo Sorbin from part-time food service worker to full-time custodian, with a 25-cents per hour pay increase.
- Approved by the board was the creation of the position of confidential secretary for Pennsylvania Information Management System (PIMS) and Transportation. The position has not yet been filled.
- The board also approved the list of substitute teachers as well as the job descriptions for the principals, assistant principals, confidential secretary for PIMS/Transportation, and computer/library aide.
Other personnel matters
Supplemental contracts were approved as follows:
- School musical (Freaky Friday) – Anna Osiol, vocal director and choreographer; Mickey Truman, acting director; Kyle Grabigel, first assistant, orchestra; Doug Roseman, second assistant, scenery; Celeste Reitz, costumer; and Melinda Burton, business manager.
- Student council, secondary – Cheri Keys.
- Elementary yearbook – Michele Confer and Georgia Long.
- Class of 2022 – Shaina Hile.
- Title department chairman – Amy Guth.
- Mentors – Eric Sweitzer for Anna Osiol, Georgia Long and Jennifer Martz for Rachel Tye, Jessica Smith for Stephanie Mortimer, and Lauren Nosker for Alan Ochs.
- Child(ren) specific aides – Tess Anderson, Emily Butler, Michele Gotwald and Pam Prinkey, $537.50/first semester; and Jennifer Ross, $268.75/first semester.
- Head swim coach – Ray Doolittle.
- Football assistant coaches – Andy Martino and Dave Fitch, previously approved as volunteers.
- Junior high girls basketball – Mark Powell.
- Volleyball first assistant – Melinda Burton.
- Volleyball volunteers – Teri Steel, Elice Hamaker, Deb Fenstermaker, Tina Householder, Allen Morelock and Dan Olson.
- Girls basketball volunteer – Kate Reinsel.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 7 p.m. Monday, September 9, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.