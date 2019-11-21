John “Jack” Matson has announced his campaign for the office of state Representative of the 66th Legislative District of Pennsylvania and is seeking the support and votes of residents in the 66th Legislative District, which includes all of Jefferson County and a portion of Indiana County.
“I have been serving as a county commissioner for Jefferson County for the past four years. I am proud of our work and what has been accomplished. When Rep. Cris Dush (R-Brookville) announced that he wasn’t seeking another term, I asked my family, my friends, and myself if I was ready, willing, and able to run for the 66th Legislative District. The truth is, I am now a committed public servant. This is my calling. I know that I can take what I have learned and the relationships that I have formed as a county commissioner and use it in Harrisburg to improve our region.
“I believe that we need someone in Harrisburg to represent and protect what we do and who we are. I believe that we need someone in Harrisburg to hold the line on taxes and use existing tax dollars more efficiently. I believe that rural Pennsylvanians have been left behind and deserve more attention. I believe that we need an experienced leader from both the private and public sector. I believe that if you are from Marion Center or Brockway, Summerville or Reynoldsville, Smicksburg or Glen Cambell, Brookville or Punxsutawney, or all points in between, that you deserve a voice in Harrisburg that can get people to listen. I believe that I am that person.
“I look forward to meeting you on the campaign trail,” Matson said.
Dush has represented the 66th District since 2015 and was elected to his third two-year term in 2018, which ends in 2020.