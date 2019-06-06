BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School graduating seniors garnering the highest honors were Elissa McNeil, who was named Valedictorian, and Luke Heckman, salutatorian.
Elissa Grace McNeil is the daughter of John and Jenn McNeil. At Brookville Area High School she is involved in National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Science Olympiad, Math Honor Society, and Spanish Club. She is a member of the cross country and track teams. In cross country she is an individual and team state qualifier. She is also a part of Northfork Ski Club and has driven through all 48 contiguous states.
McNeil plans to attend the Pennsylvania State University for a degree in information sciences and technology.
Luke Matthew Heckman is the youngest of two children of Mark and Michele Heckman. At Brokville Area High School he is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Math Club. He is a part of the Academic Challenge Team, marching band, District 3 Jazz Band, Region 2 Band, and is the trumpet section leader.
Outside of school he is involved in the Scouting program, working at Camp Mountain Run in the summers as camp staff. He is an Eagle Scout and an active member at his church.
Heckman also plans to attend Penn State University at the University Park Campus for a degree in secondary education in mathematics.