BROOKVILLE — Molly McNutt has been promoted to executive director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, according to the Board of Directors.
McNutt, a lifelong Brookville area resident, had been the agency’s deputy director for more than six years.
She has worked closely with her predecessor, Bill Sherman, who is retiring after 26 years of experience and shared his knowledge of the programs and problems affecting senior citizens.
McNutt and the Agency’s board of directors will focus on maximizing the quality of life, independence, health and safety of older adults through strategic planning and partnerships with other entities in the community. She will also be responsible for managing Older Americans Act programs including senior centers in Brookville, Brockway, Punxsutawney and Reynoldsville.
McNutt is a 2015 graduate of the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Letters, Arts and Sciences, with concentration in Counselor Education, English and Human Development and Family Studies. She is a 2005 graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport and a 2003 graduate of Brookville Area High School. She formerly worked for the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library and Matson Insurance. She is a daughter of Joe and Melora McNutt.
During her time at the Agency on Aging, McNutt has written grants for programs including the Heritage House fitness center and the Punxsutawney Pets in Need grant for the Meals on Wheels program.
She is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management and a graduate of the Leadership Development Institute. She is a member of the Brookville Community Band, a volunteer for Nittany Greyhounds of Port Matilda, the Brookville Chamber of Commerce (board of directors 2012-2014), the Brookville Civic Club (2007-2010) and Delta Mu Sigma Honor Society of Penn State University. She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging Legislative Committee.
She lives in Brookville with her husband, Jonathan Rollinger, and their dog Willy. The couple are renovating a more than century-old house in Brookville, and plan to move in soon.
