BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County’s first medical marijuana dispensary has opened in Brookville.
A Wednesday ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening of the Herbology facility at 240 West Main Street in Brookville, below the Medicine Shoppe.
The new firm’s hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Individuals must have a medical marijuana card to enter the dispensary.
According to Ian Gibbs, the Community Marketing manager for Herbology, Pennsylvania is one of the easiest states in which to apply for a medical marijuana card.
“The process is really simple, you go to the medicalmarijuana.pa.gov to find out the process, or you can call our store and we can explain the process,” Gibbs said.
If an individual does not have a medical marijuana card, and needs help applying, the workers at the dispensary will assist in the process. They will come outside to talk with individuals and explain where the proper forms and paperwork can be found. They can also be reached by calling (814) 817-6658.
“Pretty much every cultivator there is, we have them here, so the patients have access to any version or type of medicine that they require,” Gibbs said.
The main supplier of the dispensary is Grassroots, which is the parent company of Herbology. Grass Roots supplies all 59 dispensaries across Pennsylvania, nine of which are Herbologies.
Grassroots has an indoor grow facility in Chambersburg. Having just joined the market in March, they are the newest company in the state. Herbology will be selling its flower, oil concentrates, vape cartridges, and Rick Simpson oil, which is a potent form of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive component of marijuana.
Herbology operates a facility in DuBois as well. The Brookville location will provide a closer dispensary to some residents on the western side of Jefferson County and Clarion County.
The Brookville location will have six full-time and six part-time employees, Gibbs said. He added that the staff goes through Department of Health training as well as two months of in-house training that includes the science behind medical marijuana, the laws, the types of products and more. They also continue educating employees as new laws are passed and new products are offered.
Another Brookville firm, Cascade Restorative Medical Arts Inc., has a Pennsylvania medical marijuana certified physician. Cascade is “a team dedicated to helping patients who need medical marijuana.”
There are four steps to becoming a medical marijuana card holder in Pennsylvania. Patients must register on the department of health website, www.health.pa.gov. Next they must schedule an appointment with a medical marijuana certified physician like the one at Cascade to review medical records for a qualifying condition. During the appointment the physician will evaluate the patient, and go over the benefits and risks of medical marijuana for their specific condition. Once approved by the physician, the last step is to pay for the medical card, and wait for it to come in the mail.
Once a patient has a medical marijuana card, it can be used at any dispensary, and any location. Pennsylvania currently has 23 qualifying conditions for medical marijuana cards listed on the Pennsylvania Department of Health including; anxiety disorders, cancer, epilepsy, opioid use disorders, severe chronic or intractable pain.