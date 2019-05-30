BROOKVILLE — Members of the American Legion and VFW Post in Brookville gathered last week at the Heritage House to present a program honoring the men and women who have given their lives in service to their country.
“Today we are marking a very special day in our nation’s history,” Legion member Randy Bartley said. Earlier known “as Decoration Day, that was the day people would decorate the graves of Civil War veterans. For decades members of the Grand Army of the Republic would trek up Pickering Street hill and perform a service at the Civil War monument in the cemetery, where all the old veterans would pay homage to their comrades who had passed before.
“After World War II,” he said, “it became Memorial Day, when we honor the deceased from all wars. This year our honor guard will continue the service at the Civil War monument.”
Bartley told the audience that during this year’s Laurel Festival the Memorial Day theme will continue, when the Pickering Street bridge will be renamed the James Slagle Memorial Bridge. “It is only fitting, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, that Jim Slagle, a member of the 2nd United States Ranger Battalion, (be chosen for this honor because he) was terribly wounded storming Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. The bridge is being renamed for him not only because of his services on Omaha, but because of what he did when he returned home. Everyone who drives Main Street sees the flags that Jim put up every year faithfully for years.”
He also talked about the new monument being erected on the lawn of the courthouse to honor “the 170 Jefferson County citizens who gave their lives during World War II. In following years there will be a stone added for Korea-Vietnam and a third stone for those who died during the Wars of Freedom.”
Post Commander William Littlefield said they would honor a man on Memorial Day “who was born in 1862 and died in 1956. He was a veteran of the Indian Wars and never had a stone.”
“Memorial Day is a little bit hard on some people,” he said. “We honor our dead veterans. The ones who died in wartime are most important, but so are the guys who have passed since. I believe putting the flags on the graves gives me the largest sense of pride of anything I do.”
He asked all veterans in the audience to stand for a moment of recognition.
Bartley told of the VFW and Legion going to Rimersburg to place flags on veterans’ graves. “The entire sixth grade class from Rimersburg Elementary School” came to the cemetery. “What they were doing was learning and then they helped to plant the flags. They made what would have been a day-long job into one hour. We decorated 800 graves. I wondered how far it was to the elementary school and it is just about as far as it is from Hickory Grove to Brookville Cemetery. Wouldn’t it be great if the Brookville School District got behind the program like that?”
The program was closed with the honor guard saluting the veterans and the playing of Taps.
The invocation and benediction were given by Chaplain Jim Porter.