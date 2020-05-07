The 7th annual Ducky Race on Mill Creek scheduled for April 25th this year has been postponed to the Fall, likely in October. The Mill Creek Coalition appreciates the past support and enthusiasm of the public and looks forward to the same in when it is rescheduled. Cosponsors of the event are the Clarion University student chapter of The Wildlife Society and Walmart.
Week of GivingThe MCC is grateful to all those who donated during the recent Bridge Builders Community Foundations’ Week of Giving. The donations support long-term restoration of the 60 square-mile watershed and its cold-water fishery, demonstrated by the continuation of the annual stocking of Brook trout by the PA Fish and Boat Commission.
Fall projectsProjects begun last fall at Filson 1-2 on Little Mill Creek and at the Howe Bridge site on the main stem of Mill Creek are working well but need some work this year once the weather improves. These sites have had successful passive treatment systems working well over the past 25 plus years but needed to be upgraded.
The Markle-Kotchey site, located near the Asbury Road bridge over Little Mill, has been submitted to the Department of Environmental Protection for an upgrade. No decision has been made at this time on this important site, which plays a vital role in the restoration of the lower segment of Little Mill as well as the last six miles of Mill Creek.
Watershed documentA recently published document notes numerous “features” associated with the Mill Creek Watershed. To view this 24-page report via email contact Terry Morrow, MCC secretary, at tmorrow@clarion.edu.