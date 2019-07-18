CLARION — William “Bill” Miller has held several titles during his 41 years in Clarion, including men’s and women’s swimming coach at the university, proprietor of a local bed and breakfast, community volunteer having served on multiple boards and borough councilman during the 1980s.
On June 8 he added another when he was sworn in as Clarion’s mayor by District Magistrate Duane Quinn.
Miller was appointed to the position by Clarion Borough Council to serve out the remainder of Dan Parker’s term in a 7-0 vote on Tuesday, June 2. Parker, who became mayor in December of 2016, resigned to take a job in New Jersey. Because this is a general election year, Miller, who has no interest in running for the office, will only hold the position for six months, until December 31.
Commenting on the selection of Miller, Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto said, “Bill had been a member of council before and he just seemed like an obvious candidate because council did not want to give preference by appointing someone that would be on the ballot. And so we asked Bill, who really knows everything, having been a member of council and member of the Public Safety Committee. And the mayor’s main duty revolves around the police department.
“He’s been very involved in the community. He just seemed to be a perfect candidate. And he gave it some thought and said he was willing to do it,” Lapinto said.
“They knew me. They knew that I knew the work, the workings of local government. They knew me from the Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority (on which Miller currently serves),” Miller said. “So I came home and Judy (his wife) and I talked. I’ve been here 41 years. And Judy said, ‘The town’s been good to us. They need you to do this.’ So she’s the one that really convinced me.
“And then the next day (at his interview) I said, ‘Look, I’ll do it as long as the members of the council truly want me.’ I said, ‘If there’s a lot of opposition, I don’t want to do it.’ There was no opposition.”
As Clarion’s mayor, Miller has limited power, voting in cases of council ties and working in coordination with the police department. Because of this, Miller views his greatest asset to the citizenry as being that of visibility.
“Some people may think the mayor is in charge. The council president is in charge. That’s Carol Lapinto. But if people call me, write me letters, I view myself as a conduit of information to the various council members who head up the committees. And I think I can do a lot of good in that way. Because a lot of times people don’t know how to get ahold of the people that might be able to help them. So I think that might be my value,” Miller said.
“Bill will be very much a part of the public safety committee and will work closely with the police department. I’m sure he’ll also be called upon for many duties that require the face of the mayor,” Lapinto said.
During his time in office Miller said he would like to see Clarion’s storm water program be successful. “I don’t know if being the mayor can help to see that a success. The infrastructure in this town is old, real old, and it’s crumbling. And you look at how many potholes and stuff, then how many of the drains are just collapsing. We’ve got to get that fixed.”
First and foremost, however, Miller views himself as being in yet another position where he can help people. “Well I think having a special needs child has shaped my philosophy toward people. I’ve always been cognizant of people that need help. The struggles we had when he was born with very little help ... now things have changed. Life is good. I firmly believe that we have to look out for our neighbors.”
“Bill and Judy are very lovely people and are really dedicated to this community,” Lapinto said. “Bill’s just a great person. I think he’s really excited about this.”
“This is funny. It’s nice to be called the mayor. You know it’s just nice,” Miller said. “I’ll have to admit it’s nice to be recognized by the council and to be asked to do it. I have to admit that’s a feel good moment.”