Editor’s Note: This year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. It was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920. The following article is the second in a series of columns by local resident Carole Briggs that provides a look at this historic moment in US history from the local level.
Towards the end of the nineteenth century, two organizations worked towards the goal of woman’s suffrage. The National Woman Suffrage Association (NWSA) had formed in 1869 and, led by Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, worked to secure the vote for women through a federal constitutional amendment. Its rival, the American Woman Suffrage Association (AWSA), led by Lucy Stone and others, believed success could be more easily achieved through state-by-state campaigns.
In 1890 the two merged to form the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA) and adopted state-by-state amendments as the way to achieve the vote. Yet in state after state, those amendments failed, including the 1887 Pennsylvania amendment proposal.
Carrie Chapman Catt replaced Susan B. Anthony as NAWSA president in 1900, and women began protesting and parading in earnest. The 1913 parade in Washington, D.C., the largest protest ever up to that time, put the suffrage movement on the front pages of newspapers around the country.
The Jeffersonian Democrat ran a front-page article critical of the treatment women had received during the parade. “It is not a matter of whether woman suffrage is right or wrong, of whether we favor it or not; it is a matter of whether respectable women shall have the same kind of protection as men in public thoroughfares, and whether all respect for women has been abandoned.”
In 1915 Pennsylvania women promoted the planting of yellow gardens as a visible sign of the push for suffrage, a recognition of the colors Anthony and Stanton chose soon after the Civil War to represent the movement; yellow, white, and purple. The Pennsylvania project went national.
That same year Pennsylvania suffragist Katharine Wentworth Ruschenburg contributed $2,000 ($51K today) to have the replica of the Liberty Bell manufactured by the Meneeley Foundry in Troy, NY. Three suffragists accompanied the Justice Bell on a tour that began in Sayre, Bradford County, then moved across the northern tier of Pennsylvania. The women made speeches and distributed literature. By the Fourth of July the bell was in Sewickly and Pittsburgh, and by mid-July, had reached Rural Valley in Armstrong County. On July 17th it reached Clarion County, stopping in Frogtown, Frampton, and Sligo, then moving on to Foxburg, where the truck was damaged. After a longer stay there for repairs, the entourage moved on to Oil City and Franklin.
The Justice Bell reached Brookville on July 24th where a rally was held near the bandstand at the courthouse. That evening, the mayor and Martha V. Conrad, head of the suffrage movement in Brookville, introduced the three suffragists. The bell traveled on to Knoxdale and Punxsutawney, then moved east, arriving in Philadelphia prior to the November election. In the election that year, the referendum to amend the state constitution to permit woman suffrage failed. Yet it passed in Clarion and Jefferson counties, thanks to the work of local Granges and Woman’s Christian Temperance Union groups, who convinced men to support it.
During the winter of 1915-1916, a spirited debate between the chairman of the Punxsutawney Woman Suffrage Association and Alfred Truman, a retired lumberman and prolific writer, appeared in the newspaper. Advocacy continued. The Gideons in a Clarion Methodist church debated it and high school students prepared and presented speeches on the suffrage issue.
When the 1915 referendum failed, Carrie Chatman Catt came up with the “Winning Plan,” telling NAWSA members that they had to focus solely on the suffrage issue and passage of a federal amendment.
Young Alice Paul was another leader in the suffrage movement. In January 1917, she and the Silent Sentinels began thirty months of picketing the White House, the first group to do so. Frustrated after years of continued opposition, they held banners that read: “Mr. President How Long Must Women Wait for their Liberty?” and “Mr. President What Will you do for Woman Suffrage?”
Congress finally passed the 19th Amendment on June 4, 1919, and states began the ratification process, Pennsylvania being the seventh of the thirty-six states needed. The next summer it came down to Tennessee and Harry Burn. His mother wrote to him, “Hurrah, and vote for suffrage! Don’t keep them in doubt. I notice some of the speeches against. They were bitter. I have been watching to see how you stood, but have not noticed anything yet.” She ended the missive with a rousing endorsement of the great suffragist leader Carrie Chapman Catt, imploring her son to “be a good boy and help Mrs. Catt put the ‘rat’ in ratification.” Harry voted in the affirmative on August 18, 1920, and with the 1920 election just three months away, Jefferson County women went to work.