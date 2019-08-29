BROOKVILLE — Before leaving their assignment site in Kentucky, members of the Red Bird Mission team from Brookville had tears in their eyes.
Earlier this month 18 children and adults from the Evangelical United Methodist Church traveled to the mission in southeastern Kentucky, to spend a week helping some of the nation’s poorest families.
Pastor Chuck Jack said that a recent survey showed that the three counties served by Red Bird Mission are listed in the top 25 poorest counties in the United States.
He said they were told there are two primary reasons for the severe poverty in the area. “Situational poverty is a result of something happening, such as when the coal industry goes belly-up, because this area is primarily aligned with the coal industry.”
He said there is also “generational poverty, where a lack of education has a real need for intervention to try and make a change. That’s what Red Bird is trying to do.”
The mission “has its own school, trying to create higher educational standards,” he said. But through community outreach it also tries to meet other needs of the people, offering “dental and medical clinics, a water kiosk, since in many places in those hills the water is less than desirable; a clothes closet and a craft store where the people can make things to sell. They try to promote entrepreneurship. It’s kind of their incubator to try to improve the quality of life,” Jack said.
When the team arrived at the mission, they found they were part of a group of 132 volunteers from as far away as Connecticut and North Carolina working at the mission that week.
Jack said the mission begins taking applications in September and October for the next year’s projects, which are then screened and prioritized, to determine who is the most needy. Crew leaders from RBM supervise the volunteer teams, which work at the mission from June to August. “Sometimes the team members don’t have a lot of expertise, just willing hearts,” he said.
Team members can take their own tools, or use tools provided at the mission’s warehouse, where supplies for all the projects are also stored.
The Brookville group was assigned the task of replacing a front porch and steps and making some repairs to a bathroom in one of the homes.
Living in the home was a widow named Sarah, and her younger son. Her husband and older son died a few years ago. Sarah had been a 9-1-1 dispatcher for more than 25 years, “when health issues forced her into disability. She had been without income for over two years. She is now getting Social Security disability. Her son had been addicted, and was even worse when his brother died. But she told us with a tear in her eye that he had been clean for 120 days. The heartache and the hardships were there,” he said.
Jack described the condition of her trailer. To remove the tiny porch and steps which were to be replaced “took about 15 minutes. The steps were shaky and the wood was rotted. Actually our assignment was to build an 8x10 porch with a ramp instead of steps because of her age, but she requested that we not do the ramp, because the ramp would have taken her parking area.”
He said boards were hand cut and the spindles hand made. “We probably could have done it quicker, but the purpose is to give our youth a chance to have hands-on experience. Our theme is to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and the kids were wonderful.”
As the porch and steps were completed, the team realized Sarah also needed help with her roof. “The roof had holes in it — it wasn’t just leaking, it had holes in it. If there had been two or three inches of snow, it could have easily collapsed,” he said. New insulation and a metal roof were added to the home.
The team completed those repairs by the end of Tuesday. “Thursday and Friday the assignment was to put a new floor and fixtures in her bathroom. There was a hole in the bathroom floor and in putting the floor in they had to repair the exterior wall. It was more of a major repair than anybody had anticipated. Running water was an issue and they had to carry water to put in the bathtub to take a bath,” he said.
“When we left Friday, she cried and said, ‘I will be able to take a shower for the first time in the 12 years that I’ve lived here,’” he said.
Besides working on Sarah’s home, members of the team were involved in other areas. Some helped cook, some helped tag items for the community store and the children helped unload the food truck. They also made cards and visited the senior center, where they interacted with older folks. “Our women’s group made blankets and bears for the community outreach center. Some of the bears will be given to children who are afraid when they go to the doctor, and the blankets will help the older people,” he said.
This was the group’s second trip to Red Bird Mission, which was founded in 1921 to minister to the needs of people living in the isolated area of the Appalachian Mountains. Jack said he likes to go to Red Bird Mission because the younger children can also participate. “If you’re going to hurricane relief you have to be 14 or older. At Red Bird Mission, we can take families on the mission trip,” he said. “We wanted our younger kids to see where we were working and what we were doing.”
Volunteers stay in a dormitory during the week, and meals are provided. Each volunteer pays their own way for transportation, the dormitory and meals. A variety of fundraisers to help offset costs were held throughout the year.
Sandy Hack, a member of the team, said, “I found such joy in watching our team work together to accomplish awesome things in the name of Jesus Christ. Although our team is very diverse, the one thing that we have in common is that we dedicated this week in our lives to do God’s work. In our fast-paced world, it is easy to become overwhelmed with day-to-day tasks and lose focus on the most important things in life. By the grace of God, and through the Red Bird Mission work camp, we were able to do something great for someone in need.”
The team has not yet met to discuss the possibility of going back to the mission next year. “But I would really like to take a team down in 2021, when Red Bird Mission celebrates its 100th birthday,” the pastor said.
Looking back over the mission trip, Jack said, “I like to think we are making a difference in peoples’ lives, like we did for Sarah. As we go to be a blessing, we always get blessed.”