BROCKWAY — Sparks may have been the cause of a fire at Watt Lumber Company on Sawmill Road on Monday afternoon.
“Crews were back there welding in the area,” Brockway Fire Chief Ralph Reed said. “They thought they had all the sparks wetted down enough. They went to lunch and when they came back, saw smoke. They tried to put it out, but it was too involved, so they called us.”
The fire broke out in a building that housed a saw and a debarking machine. Reed said the building is a total loss, but because it was a commercial building, the state police Fire Marshal will still come to investigate the blaze. The building that housed cut lumber is still standing.
Firefighters from Brockway, Brookville, Pine Creek, Warsaw, Reynoldsville, DuBois, Sandy Township and Horton Township responded to the blaze. Penfield deployed to Brockway’s fire station on standby.
No one was injured in the fire. Reed acted to avoid anyone’s suffering heat exhaustion. The fire departments set up shaded areas and rehabilitation areas to help manage the heat. Members of different departments and DuSan Ambulance rolled a cooler full of water bottles around the scene.
An excavator and loader arrived to finish cleaning out the building and pull the tin off the roof so firefighters could look for hotspots.
“We’d like to thank the departments on scene here and on standby,” Reed said. “It took a lot of people due to the heat. We wanted to rotate people out, so we didn’t have any injuries or heat exhaustion.”