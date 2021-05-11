BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority is looking ahead to future projects, hopeful that some of the projects may qualify for grants and cost-sharing.
Water commissioner Clyde Bullers told the authority that “a lot of grant money is becoming available” for water line projects, saying that several nearby municipalities have already received grants.
But, he said, “a lot of these happen so fast that you almost have to have a shovel-ready project. That means everything is in place, the design and the permitting.”
Saying he thinks it would be “a good idea to have some projects ready,” he turned the discussion to the replacement of water lines on Main Street, a project the authority has been discussing for some time. “We might get lucky and get some grant money to pay for some of this,” he said.
Engineer Steve Gibson said the project, which would reach from Fetzer Street to Franklin Avenue, could cost in the neighborhood of $1.5 to $1.6 million.
The next round of applications for the grants must be submitted by August 4. The board authorized the engineers, Gwin, Dobson & Foreman, to begin the design necessary for a water line replacement grant application.
North Fork bridgesThe authority also discussed the upcoming replacement of the North Fork bridges by PennDOT.
Gibson said the authority has received preliminary plans from PennDOT and is assessing any necessary water and sanitary sewer relocation work. A virtual meeting with PennDOT will be held Thursday, May 20, to discuss initial concerns. “After we meet with them we will have a better understanding of what costs might be involved,” he said. “It will depend on how much PennDOT is willing to cost share, but it could have a significant impact to the authority.”
Sludge disposalIn another report, Bullers said that a possible alternative site has been found for sludge disposal. The BMA is currently paying $148/ton. Bullers said “through contacts with classes we have been taking and talking with other operators, we are looking at Seneca Landfill in Homer City.” Because its rates are substantially lower, the landfill could save the BMA several thousand dollars each year. He said Seneca will “run some tests on our sludge to make sure they could take it.”
Because “the future of this business is uncertain,” Bullers also recommended that the GD&F be approved to prepare a sludge disposal study. The cost of the study, approved by the authority, will be $2,500.
In other action:
- Gibson reported that money has been awarded for the first phase of the Corsica Borough Water Street water line replacement project. He anticipates the design to be completed this summer “for a fall project.”
- Gibson also gave updates on the water main extension to serve the proposed Brookville O’Reilly Auto Parts development, to be located next to Jack’s Boot Shop; a pre-construction meeting for the Nine Star Jefferson County Business Park development, and the nearly-completed Bowley Road water line replacement project.
- the authority authorized the finance committee to review CD rates from local banks in anticipation of putting excess money from the sewer account into a CD.
- Bullers reported briefly on an energy audit recently completed by the Pennsylvania Rural Water Association. He said one recommendation was to install VFDs on the pumps at the wells, to reduce energy consumption by controlling the flow of water. Bullers said the initial cost would be $6,000, but there would be monthly savings. He suggested it might be something to consider for next year’s budget.
- An executive session was held following the meeting to discuss personnel matters.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, in the Borough Complex.