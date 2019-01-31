REYNOLDSVILLE — A Blair County acrylics artist will work alongside Jeff Tech vo-tech (Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School) students over the next few months, helping them paint a mural of community history.
Jeff Tech mathematics and art instructor Angela Dragich said they started the 2018-2019 “ArtsPath” Artist Residency on Jan. 28, welcoming Hollidaysburg artist Deb Bunnell.
ArtsPath is a “regional arts-in-education program in partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and is one of 14 throughout the state,” according to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).
Jeff Tech personnel – Principal Melissa Mowrey, Administrative Director Barry Fillman and Dragich – met with Bunnell on Oct. 31 to discuss ideas and plans for the residency.
Bunnell will work with students on Mondays and Wednesdays through the beginning of April. She and the students will work in the school’s art room, using whatever materials and supplies necessary for Bunnell’s plan of work.
“She has helped with other artist residencies,” Dragich said. “She’ll work with our students for 20 days and she will instruct how to do the mural, walking students through the process.”
All teachers are also invited to participate in the painting of the mural one time after school.
After being introduced to the facility and faculty, Bunnell has started brainstorming designs with students. She’ll also give a presentation of some of her artwork and other residency visuals created at other schools. Students will research the history of Jeff Tech and Reynoldsville, searching for images that are key focal points, the ArtsPath planning form says.
“Our residency goal is to encourage collaboration between Jeff Tech and the Reynoldsville community through the creation of a mural that will explore the history of Reynoldsville and Jeff Tech’s role in shaping the town,” Dragich says.
The mural will be installed as a permanent part of the downtown Reynoldsville landscape in the spring and summer time frame. There also will be a celebration in which Pennsylvania Rep. Chris Dush and Sen. Joe Scarnati will be invited, as well as the rest of the community.
Bunnell pulls inspiration from many places for her artwork, she says on her website. The varied subjects in her paintings, such as carousel animals or Native American triangle symbols for trees, tell a story she wants to remember and share.
She favors acrylics and painting in thin layers of color, Bunnell says. A former professor taught her acrylic painting in the 1970s.
“I work slowly and methodically to achieve color interactions that seem to glow,” she says. “Whether the colors are shady, sunny, icy or warm – depends on the story they have to tell.”
