REYNOLDSVILLE — One of the guest speakers at Monday’s Active Shooter Symposium believes “The most effective weapon is your mind.”
James “Jim” P. Warwick, a 26-year veteran with the Delaware State Police, has served in several units throughout his career, including the Uniform Patrol Division, Gaming Division, K9 team and the Special Operations Response Team as a sniper member. He also served as a Senior Firearms Instructor with the Firearms Training Unit.
Warwick travels around the country, speaking and training people on active shooter response, “enhancing preparedness through a more holistic approach.” He explains several shooting instances that happened throughout his career, using each as an example throughout his presentation, having seen these things firsthand.
Warwick kicked off the symposium by telling the audience he hopes they leave “feeling more empowered.” His slideshow started with some history on mass shootings in the United States, with the first at the Texas Tower in 1966.
Through a slideshow, videos, book references, riddles and a rubber training gun, Warwick kept the audience engaged and interested for two hours.
Warning signs
Although people don’t like to take themselves into the mind of a shooter, Warwick does just that, discussing how it’s often their fantasy to be recognized or glorified by the media, or to act as a “copy cat” and mimic a former U.S. shooting. The shooter often communicates their fantasy, whether it’s mentioning it to someone or posting it on social media.
Paying attention to societal trends is important, Warwick said, while discussing the history of where active shooter incidents often occur. “Situational awareness” is a limited resource – people should be selective in what they decide to pay attention to, or they could miss something important. Everyday actions, like people never looking up from their cell phones, could cause them to miss a crucial detail in identifying a shooter.
Throughout all his time training other officers to be prepared for these emergency situations, Warwick repeatedly says “mental preparation” is key. It’s just as important to be mentally prepared for a deadly encounter as it is physically.
Phases
Warwick describes the phases of an active shooting situation using “colors” as stages. If caught early enough, seeing the signs of each phase could save lives.
White symbolizes being “unaware of one’s environment” and being biased when it comes to these situations – thinking something bad can’t happen to you. Yellow means the person is relaxed, but alert and surveying their environment. He advises to “people watch” and look for anything that disturbs an environment, just like an animal does in the woods when a hunter approaches.
Behavioral analysis is important when it comes to pre-indicators. A shooter will often communicate their vision somehow, either by posting it on social media or sharing it with someone.
Orange is a “state of alarm,” or when bad things are happening, followed by red, where instant reaction is mandatory. When the black phase arrives, the situation is already complete chaos, and the person is unable to respond in time.
One of the most dangerous tools an everyday person can posess, Warwick says, is denial. The five principles of facing this potential emergency are alertness, decisiveness, aggressiveness, speed and coolness, he says, discussing “trusting your gut.” By learning the signs of fear and shock, too, someone can better visualize how to react to a crisis.
“Run, hide, fight” – a model used by the U.S. Secret Service to protect, are the basics a person can use when faced with an active shooter situation, remembering things like to stay away from the door, and what objects can stop a bullet.
Although he travels all over the nation, Warwick says he has seen “the most aggressive team” at Jeff Tech that day – a group of people looking to spread awareness of school shootings in rural communities.
The day’s last speaker, Robert “Bob” Winters, has worked in the Department of Homeland Security since 2005 as a Protective Security advisor. His mission is to “help coordinate and facilitate critical infrastructure protection in western Pennsylvania.” After serving in the Air Force and as a security, law enforcement and training officer, Winters retired after 23 years of active duty service.
