BROOKVILLE — New and exciting programs are being planned for the 2020 Jefferson County Fair. Not only will there be new shows to entertain the grandstand audiences, there will be new contests for everyone to enter.
Two of the new contests will test the baking skills of area residents.
The first contest will be for men only. Men and boys of all ages will be invited to enter their favorite cake, pie, cookies or candy for judging. This contest will be held at the beginning of the fair.
The second contest will be a special recipe contest, “where everybody would bake the exact same thing,” Susan Alexander said. Everyone will use “the same recipe, and it will be judged, because everyone bakes differently.” The recipe will be for spicy groundhog cookies, with the judging tentatively to be held on Wednesday night as part of the family day activities. Members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club will be invited to be the judges.
More details for these contests will be announced in the near future.
A new but old event will be the quilt block contest. This year’s theme is “Making Memories: One Fair at a Time.” The quilt blocks entered in the competition will then be made into a quilt as a fundraiser at next year’s Spring Fling.
The blocks entered at last year’s fair were made into a quilt, which will be raffled at this year’s Spring Fling. The theme last year was Fair Features Agriculture. Quilt blocks were made by Marjorie Raybuck, Aiden Raybuck, Pat Thompson, Susan Alexander, Kathy Jackson and Kathy McAnallen. After the fair the blocks were pieced into a quilt with bright yellow and green squares by Susan Alexander, and machine quilted by Alma Grady. A pillow was also made to match the quilt.
The board also discussed grandstand events to be held during the fair. Monday and Tuesday nights will feature the popular truck and tractor pulls. Monday night will be the night for truck pulls and tractor pulls will be held on Tuesday night, along with one class for diesel trucks.
Friday night will feature the Rawhide Rodeo in front of the grandstand. The board is excited to present the rodeo, which performed as the preferred rodeo at this year’s PA Farm Show in Harrisburg.
A lengthy discussion was held on enforcing helmet and footwear rules for all youth participating in the horse shows during the fair. Saying safety is a priority, the board discussed penalties which may be assessed for riders not obeying the rules.
In other action:
- Board member Toni Facchine reminded everyone that tickets for this year’s Spring Fling, to be held Saturday, May 2, at the fairgrounds, are now on sale. The tickets are $20 each and will admit two adults to an evening of games, side raffles, prizes and food. A limited number of tickets are available from any member of the fair authority.
- The queen committee is planning an Easter egg hunt, to be held Sunday, April 5. More details will be announced as plans are finalized.
- Secretary Jim Grant reported that more than $7,000 has been received in sponsorships, following the mailing of annual support letters in November.
- Amanda Kanouff, Penn State Extension educator, said that she has “nothing new to report on the swine flu quarantine at this time.” She told the board as she receives information, she will pass it on to the board.
- The board approved a recommendation to move the rabbit show from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.
The next regular meeting of the finance committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29. The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 5. Both meetings will be held in the conference room of the Conservation Center.