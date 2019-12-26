BROOKVILLE — A new deputy warden has been hired for the Jefferson County Jail.
Daniel Muñoz started working at the Jefferson County Jail Oct. 28, 2009, and worked his way from part-time to full-time corrections officer before going into the training department in 2013, where he spent almost seven years.
He was also a member of the Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT).
A graduate of Jefferson-DuBois Vocational-Technical School, Muñoz was born in Johnstown and grew up in Punxsutawney.
Programs for inmates
Myers brought up an issue that he had mentioned at a previous jail board meeting, that of getting programs into the jail to help those who will eventually be transitioning back into society. He said has not heard from any departments or any businesses willing to come up to the jail and institute any programs.
“I’d love to get more programs at the jail, but it’s just not happening,” Myers said. “I’d love people to be beating down my door wanting to get up there and help out.”
Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik asked if Myers could get the board a list of who is at the jail and who isn’t in regards to programs to help the inmates.
“We have programing up there, it’s just not enough. Not to my standards, I want more,” Myers said. “I want more programs up there. I want more help for these guys.”
When asked what type of programs he is looking for, Myers said, “Any kind of rehabilitation programsm honestly. That seems to be our biggest problem up there. If we can get more counselors in there NAA, AA more often, that would be fantastic.”
Jefferson County Court Admistrator Chad Weaver suggested that Myers come to a drug treatment court as a good networking opportunity and to find out what other county jails have utilized in the past. He noted that Jefferson County Drug and Alcohol would also be there.
“I don’t want someone to get released and then go look for programs on their own. I want them to already be established in something while they’re there. Give them something to do, something to look forward to and something to start working on while they’re still on the inside. That’s when you need to head them off.”
Old business
Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson asked Warden Dustin Myers about the leakage issue at the jail as well as an issue with the HVAC.
Myers said they have not had an issue in the past two months.
Jefferson County Commissioner Herb Bullers noted that the jail’s roof had been checked and the subsequet report says it seems to be in “pretty good” shape.
The HVAC has been working, Myers said. How long it will hold together he’s not sure.
All blocks are currently open and (county) maintenance has been outstanding, he noted.