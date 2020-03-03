BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents introduced the department’s new creative assistant, Dianne Hetrick, to the Jefferson County Commissioners last week.
“She is taking over the role that Marcy (Caine) has just vacated when she got promoted to the planning and training section for the department. Dianne comes to us from 23 years from the (Brookville) school district and a few years with the hospital setting where she served in the administrative assistant position in those positions. So I think she’s going to do a great job.
“She’s going to be working alongside Marcy on a lot of the planning, the tier two facilities for our hazmat response, working with those vendors, working with our first responders and scheduling the fire department training and the EMS training that we host throughout the county. We welcome you into the position and look forward to many, many years of service with you there,” Zents said.
He also presented Caine with her basic certification, which she completed at the end of last year, from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. The certificate “acknowledges that having completed the training requirements and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management directive 2017-2, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency certifies Marcy Caine as a emergency management staff member for Jefferson County,” Zents said.
Bridge workCommissioners Herb Bullers and Jeff Pisarcik approved entering an engineering services agreement with Gwin, Dobson & Foreman, Inc., in the amount of $29,390 to provide engineering services for the rehabilitation of Jefferson County bridge No. 2.
Jefferson County Director of Community Development Bill Setree said the bridge is “located on Pine Church Road and spans Little Sandy Creek.”
The bridge was inspected during routine biannual bridge inspections in 2019. “At that time, Setree said, “it was recommended that the existing deck be replaced with a reinforced concrete composite deck, installation of continuous bridge barriers, replacement of the damaged guide rails and the three along the piers be removed, and missing mortar on the bridge abutments be addressed.”
An estimated cost for the bridge repairs is $300,000. Setree said all costs for the project will be paid with the Liquid Fuel allotment the county receives from the state.
AppointmentThe commissioners appointed Jarred Hetrick of Brookville to the Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals. He will be filling the seat vacated by Dave Gordon, who decided to retire.
Meeting
The next meeting of the Jefferson County Commissioners will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Jefferson Place.