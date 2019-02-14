BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners Tuesday introduced two new county employees – Jamie Lefever of New Bethlehem and Lisa Burkett of Brookville.
Lefever is the county’s new Development Council executive director. She is the former executive director of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation and the former executive director of the Armstrong County Tourism Bureau.
Burkett is the county’s Finance/HR assistant. Her hours will be shared in both the Finance Department and the HR office.
County bridges
The county entered into an agreement with Gwin, Dobson & Foreman, Inc. in the amount of $44,730. The firm will provide engineering services for the rehabilitation of two Jefferson County bridges – the S. Penn Street Bridge over Mahoning Creek in Punxsutawney and the Point View Avenue Bridge over the B&P Railroad tracks in Reynoldsville. Both bridges were inspected during the routine bi-annual bridge inspections in 2017, Bill Setree of the county Department of Development.
“At the time of the inspection it was estimated that it would cost $169,000 to rehabilitate the Punxsutawney bridge.” The work, he said, would include replacing beam 1 in all three spans, installing guiderail, patching spalls in beams and installing rock protection at abutments and piers.
The cost of the Reynoldsville bridge at the time of inspection, Setree said, was estimated to cost “$211,750 to rehabilitate the bridge.” The work would include replacing the fascia beams, installing guiderails, and repairing spalling on walls and abutments.
Setree said the projects should be designed and the work put out to bid in July. The work is expected to be completed by this fall.
Hotel Tax
The commissioners approved funding for a project that was submitted by the Hotel Tax Committee. The approval was for $2,000 for Visit Punxsutawney/PRIDE and will be used for marketing and advertising.
Airport authority
Also approved during Tuesday’s meeting was the appointment of Jeff Curtis of Punxsutawney to the DuBois-Jefferson County Airport Authority Board for a five-year term. Curtis’ term will expire February 28, 2024.
Meetings
All county offices will be closed on Monday in observance of President’s Day but the Commissioners will hold its next meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Jefferson Place on Main Street. The county Jail Board meeting will take place the same day at noon, also at Jefferson Place.
