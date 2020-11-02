BROOKVILLE — A new library has opened in Corsica, but its services are limited to sharing books.
The Pisgah Little Free Library was donated to the community by the Pisgah Presbyterian Church.
Retired pastor James Dietrich said, “The church session decided they wanted to do something for the community,” and the little free library was chosen.
Dietrich had built one a few years ago, to be placed at the Presbyterian Church in Brookville, when his wife, Joyce, “did a summer youth reading program at the library. They decided they wanted to do a community project.”
He said he got the basic plan from the Little Free Library website and adapted it. “Since this was a church project, I managed to put a little steeple on it,” he said.
Dietrich said “the second one was pretty easy to make. I had some help from my grandsons, which made it a good project.” The new little library was made in late August, early September.
“A couple fellas from Pisgah dug the hole and put the post in,” he said. “It has been up for a couple weeks now.” The new little free library is located on Main Street in Corsica, “in front of our LED light. We thought that would give it better access.”
When the Pisgah Little Free Library was completed, it was accepted by Pastor Raafat Girgis on behalf the congregation.
Dietrich said, “People have a lot of paperback books they have read and want to pass on. I had someone tell me the books are like the penny cup at the store register. If you have one, put it in; if you need one, take it out.”
The Pisgah Little Free Library is available to anyone who wants to use it, Dietrich said. “I was glad the people wanted this. Everyone is free to take a book or give a book.”