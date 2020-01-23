BROOKVILLE — It has been a long time coming, but the new wastewater treatment plant in Brookville is finally complete – or almost.
At last week’s meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority, final payments for both contractors were approved. The final payment to Global Heavy Corporation, general contractor, is $49,896.25. The final payment to Westmoreland Electric is $24,600.
These payments “will close out the loan” with USDA, engineer Josh Gunnett said.
Final completion on the project was dated December 31, 2019, although a few small items on the punch list still remain to be completed. Gunnett said the punch list items are mostly concrete deficiencies and paperwork that has not been received.
The plant is now in the two-year warranty period.
Gunnett also reported on the East Main Street and Franklin Avenue project. Water and sewer lines were installed and soils have been removed. He said the project will be completed in the spring.
Work on the water and sewer lines for the road project on routes 322 and 28 will also begin in the spring, once the utility lines have been changed.
Gunnett said two applications were submitted last month to DCED for the PA Small Water & Sewer Grant program. Both would require a 15 percent match by the municipal authority. The applications are for a drive line stream crossing at Richards Street and a portion of the PennDOT 322/28 project.
The cost of the drive line project is $463,460, with the BMA’s share to be $69,519. The application for the routes 322/28 project is $444,100, with the BMA share to be $66,615. The grant applications do not include engineering fees.
Water commissioner Clyde Bullers told the board the authority added five new water customers and five new sewer customers in 2019. Based on some inquiries he has received, “2020 looks promising for new customers,” Bullers said.
Gunnett introduced Steve Gibson, who will be the Gwin, Dobson & Foreman’s new engineer for BMA projects. Gibson has been working on local projects for several years and is familiar with the area.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, in the Borough Complex.