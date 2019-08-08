The Wizard of Oz cast members

Brookville Community Theater is performing the Wizard of Oz at the Verna Leigh Sawmill Theater, Cooksburg. This week is the last three chances to see the show.

 Photo submitted

COOKSBURG — Brookville Community Theater is excited to share its production of the Wizard of Oz. After an amazing opening week, the final three shows are Thursday through Saturday, August 8-10, at the Verna Leigh Sawmill Theater, Cooksburg, with an 8 p.m. curtain.

Auditions where held in January, special thanks to all those who auditioned. The Wizard of Oz stars Ellie Wingard as Dorothy; Zoe Girty as the Scarecrow; Evan Shields as the Tin Man; Dawn Girty as the Cowardly Lion; Derek Weiland as Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz; Stephanie Shields as Auntie Em; Peter Lindemuth as Uncle Henry; Sabrina Messina as Glinda the Good Witch and Beth Weiland as Ms. Gultch/Wicked Witch of the West. There is also a large supporting cast that provides the extra spark to this production.

Wizard of Oz is produced by special arrangement with Tams-Witmark, New York, New York. Tickets can be ordered in advance by contacting The Sawmill Center for the Arts at (814) 927-6655, or online at sawmill.org. Tickets are $15. For other production questions, contact Brookville Community Theater at 849-2562, and leave a message.

