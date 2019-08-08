COOKSBURG — Brookville Community Theater is excited to share its production of the Wizard of Oz. After an amazing opening week, the final three shows are Thursday through Saturday, August 8-10, at the Verna Leigh Sawmill Theater, Cooksburg, with an 8 p.m. curtain.
Auditions where held in January, special thanks to all those who auditioned. The Wizard of Oz stars Ellie Wingard as Dorothy; Zoe Girty as the Scarecrow; Evan Shields as the Tin Man; Dawn Girty as the Cowardly Lion; Derek Weiland as Professor Marvel/Wizard of Oz; Stephanie Shields as Auntie Em; Peter Lindemuth as Uncle Henry; Sabrina Messina as Glinda the Good Witch and Beth Weiland as Ms. Gultch/Wicked Witch of the West. There is also a large supporting cast that provides the extra spark to this production.
Wizard of Oz is produced by special arrangement with Tams-Witmark, New York, New York. Tickets can be ordered in advance by contacting The Sawmill Center for the Arts at (814) 927-6655, or online at sawmill.org. Tickets are $15. For other production questions, contact Brookville Community Theater at 849-2562, and leave a message.