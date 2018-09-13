Hi Level Golf course at Kossuth, Pa., was the site on July 29 of the 11th annual Ohnahdagon Society Memorial Golf Scramble. It was held in honor of Walt Fike, Lenny Ferraro, Mike Leadbetter, Chuck Galbreath, Rod Martz and Larry Galbreath.
The Ohnahdagon Society donated all the proceeds to the Brookville Area Food Pantry.
Winners of the 21 team scramble were:
- First place (net): Mike Lindemuth, Rocky Peace, Jeremy Aharrah and Barney Lindemuth.
- First place (gross) was a tie with: Mike Schuckers, Bill McAnich, George Wilson and Chris Kiehl winning the scorecard tie breaker over the team of Jeff McAnich, Dan Olson, Ryan Hoffman and Dan Cable.
Other prizes were awarded for the longest drive, straightest drive, longest putt and closest to the pin.
Making the event possible were the following businesses: Northfork Rehab, Dave Leadbetter Towing, Bay Shores Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles 983, McKinney–d’Argy Funeral Home, Brookville Firemen’s Club, Bill Reitz/Edward Jones, Mike’s Supermarket, K&T Supplies, Rafferty Tire, Plyler’s Car Wash, MacDonald and Owen Lumber, Penn Separator, Simpson Excavating, Jack Chamberlin Surveying, Plyler’s Laundromat, Sheetz of Brookville, Ridgewood Farms and Brookville Lumber Company.
The Ohnahdagon Society extended its thanks to everyone who helped to make the event successful. The society members also extended a special thank-you to Mindy Hess and her staff at Hi Level for their assistance.
