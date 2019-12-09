BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board was thanked Tuesday night for a decision made several years ago.
Dave Osborne, athletic director, said, “We won the district championship in volleyball this year. I want to take the opportunity to thank the board because starting that junior high program helped those kids. There are some pictures of looks on girls’ faces that tell that decision was worth it and I just wanted to say thank you. This group of seniors was the first group that had junior high volleyball.” He said Joyce Reitz, the team’s coach, “was the District 9 coach of the year.”
Osborne also thanked the Track Boosters “for their help in jump-starting our junior high track program,” which will begin in the spring.
Earlier in the meeting the board accepted the Boosters’ donation of $3,671.
Dave Afton, representing the Track Boosters, said the Boosters had originally committed to $1,600 to help “cover the start-up costs of uniforms and things like that. But that cost is significantly higher, so we ran an extra fund-raising event for that. We felt we were obligated to cover the start-up costs.”
Attention was also drawn to the 45-day attendance report given by Superintendent Erich May. The report shows average attendance for the quarter at 96.42 percent.
“We pride ourselves on high levels of attendance in this district,” May said. “Students come because they love the food, they love the teachers, they love what we offer. It is the entire staff working together that brings the students to school.”
He also listed the special holiday programs which are being planned in the elementary schools. “The kids have been gearing up for some time for their holiday programs,” he said.
Finance
Business manager Ellen Neyman outlined the timeline for next year’s budget preparation.
Last month the board voted to adopt the Act 1 opt out resolution which will limit any real estate tax increase to 1.1182 mills.
During the next three months principals and directors of special areas, such as technology and building and grounds, will be presenting their budgets to the superintendent for review before they are brought to the board.
Neyman said the proposed final budget could be presented to the school board and adopted as early as the April 20 meeting. If it is not adopted in April, it must be adopted early enough in May to allow it to be on public inspection for 30 days before final adoption, which can be no later than June 30.
The board also accepted two other donations during the meeting.
- Brookville Glove and Embroidery donated four large bags of clean used coats for children or families in need.
- Roseville Independent Chapel donated $500 to cover outstanding cafeteria debt for households that are now eligible for free or reduced price meals.
The board authorized Hickory Grove principal Jessica Lindsay to apply for a PAsmart Targeted Grant for STEM program at Hickory Grove, and approved a list of occupational assessment tax exonerations.
Policy and Programs
The board approved two overnight trip requests.
- The high school baseball team will travel by coach bus to Chattanooga, Tenn., March 24-29. Approved as chaperones were coach Nathan Bonfardine and volunteers Chad Weaver, Joe Kalgren and Malorri Bonfardine.
- The ninth grade class will travel by coach bus to Washington, D. C. on March 26, returning the next day. Approved as chaperones were Conor Omecinski, Shaina Hill, Cody Wells, James Overly, Eric Sweitzer, Morgan Easterbrooke, Eli Thompson and Kyle Gordon, and volunteers Brian Love and Julia Love.
The board approved the annual hydrant service agreement with the Brookville Municipal Authority for 2020. The BMA will service and maintain four hydrants on school property at a total cost of $480.
Temporarily suspended by the board is a portion of the district policy dealing with interscholastic athletic and extracurricular activity regulations. The board will vote on a revision to the policy in January.
Personnel
Hired as a food service worker at a rate of $10.50 was Jessica Kiehl. She fills the newly created food service position
Approved as an emergency substitute custodian was John Kessler of DuBois.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.