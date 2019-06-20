COOKSBURG — The event was almost like any other birthday party those in attendance might have experienced, featuring both cake and games. It was the birthday girl that proved a bit out of the ordinary. The guest of honor was a piebald doe named Pebbles who roams the 10 and a half, fenced in acres of the Double Diamond Deer Ranch in Cooksburg.
Despite the overcast skies and occasional drizzle, approximately 50 people visited the ranch last Saturday to celebrate Pebbles’ 20th birthday. The well-wishers feted the birthday girl by hand feeding her apple slices, taking pictures, and conveying their well wishes.
The celebration also commemorated a milestone of sorts, as Pebbles is believed to be the oldest known living deer in Pennsylvania, according to Double Diamond co-owner Rusty Snyder. To put that in some perspective, Snyder, who bills herself as “the Deer Lady,” estimates Pebbles would be a bit over a 106 years old if she were human. The oldest living deer ever in Pennsylvania was a buck, since deceased, who reached the age of 22.
The lifespan for deer in the wild is considerably shorter, particularly for does. “They live one to five years,” Snyder said. “Everybody thinks it’s because of hunting. It isn’t. It is stress, getting hit with the car, and lastly hunting.
“And a doe in the wild lives less than a buck because she is pregnant six and a half months, she gives birth, she nurses her baby for three months, and then she gets chased around by the bucks the rest of the time so she never has a chance to get strong.”
Snyder says this is part of the reason the staff at the ranch bottle feeds the fawns, such as was done with Pebbles when she was an infant.
“We’re giving moms a rest and we’re making the babies relate to humans so that our deer are tame and will eat out of your hand,” she explained. “One of the reasons our deer live so much longer is when we’re bottle feeding them, we’re feeding them medicated calf replacers, which have all the vitamins and minerals and everything they need. And they’re always bigger fawns and healthier fawns than if they would’ve stayed on their mother.”
Pebbles now eats a balanced diet of roasted soy beans, corn and vitamin pellets. Alfalfa is added to the mix when in season. She also enjoys apples and carrots as treats, which are often fed to her by those visiting the ranch.
Originally a shy fawn, Pebbles has become the leader of the 18 deer herd. “She’s the boss of this herd. It’s really cute,” Snyder said. “When everybody’s all turned together she straightens those bucks right out because she’s the oldest.”
“She only started getting bossy with the bucks in the last couple of years. And I attributed that to old age, getting grouchy. But before that, she really didn’t pay any attention to what the bucks were doing. Now it’s like, ‘ok, I’m the oldest and you better listen to me,’” Snyder said.
For the most part, Pebbles is very affectionate with others in the herd, many of who are her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. “She babysits all the does. She takes turns laying with them. And wherever you find the does, she is usually right beside one – washing them, taking care of them,” Snyder said.
Pebbles’ shyness also extended to the ranch’s visiting guests and she was often reluctant to eat from their hands, instead preferring to take her treats from a bucket. Only last year did she start allowing herself to be hand fed. Snyder jokes that it only took Pebbles 19 years to trust people.
Nonetheless, Pebbles is popular among those who visit the ranch. “Our customers remember our deer. They all know and remember Pebbles. And I have had so many people send me stories and stuff about ‘I remember when Pebbles was a fawn,’” Snyder noted.
Considering Pebbles’ advanced age and the fact that she remains active and continues to thrive, are there any take-aways regarding growing old? Snyder thinks living a low stress lifestyle might be key.
“Our average deer passes away between 12 and 15 because of how good we take care of them. And, before this, Konnie, our doe, who was also laid back and calm, made it to 17. Everybody was totally astounded that a doe could live to 17 and now with Pebbles going to be 20, that’s just like a major, major shock. Don’t let anything get you stressed out.”