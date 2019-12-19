BROOKVILLE — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 District Engineer Joseph P. Dubovi III is retiring after 35 years of service to the region.
Dubovi recently announced he will retire Friday, December 27.
Dubovi is a 1983 Penn State graduate. He has been working as a civil engineer for the Department of Transportation for 35 years, and spent the last 13 years as the district engineer.
During that time he was responsible for the work of more than 800 employees in five counties: Jefferson, Clarion, Indiana, Armstrong and Butler. The district includes more than 6,700 miles of road, almost 1,700 bridges, and an annual budget of more than $200 million.
“Mr. Dubovi has been a distinguished leader for the Department of Transportation throughout his career,” said George McAuley, PennDOT deputy secretary for highway administration. “We greatly appreciate the success that Engineer District 10, and PennDOT as a whole, has experienced from Joe’s influence.”
A major project completed during Dubovi’s tenure as the District 10 engineer was the Margiotti Bridge project in Punxsutawney. This project was awarded the Outstanding New Major Bridge award from the Susquehanna Chapter of the Association for Bridge Construction and Design, according to the PennDOT website.
A project that is currently in process under Dubovi’s direction is the I-80 North Fork bridges, currently under design for 2024.
“Joe has fostered strong relationships and built a strong team that will carry that success forward. We wish him well in his retirement,” McAuley said.
Dubovi plans to spend his free time traveling with his wife of 30 years, Pamela Dubovi, and relaxing with their four adult children.
“I can’t wait to spend every day with him,” Pamela Dubovi said.