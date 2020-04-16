DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified anesthesiologist Jason Klopotowski, MD, to the medical staff at Penn Highlands DuBois and also as Director of Anesthesiology for the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.
Klopotowski joins the teams at Penn Highlands Anesthesiology, located at 100 Hospital Avenue in DuBois.
Klopotowski specializes in the administration of anesthesia designed to provide pain relief and to maintain or restore patients to a stable condition during and immediately following a surgical or diagnostic procedure.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Klopotowski practiced at Henry Ford Medical Group in Detroit, Mich.; American Anesthesiology/Mednax (South East Anesthesiology Consultants) in Charlotte, N.C.; and Surgical Directions/Mednax (KentuckyOne Health) in Louisville, Ky.
Klopotowski graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine in Rochester, N.Y. He completed his internship at Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I., and his residency in anesthesiology at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. He completed a fellowship in critical care medicine at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Society of Critical Care Medicine.
For more information about anesthesiology services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, call 814-375-3034 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.