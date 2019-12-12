BROOKVILLE — The Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department is a close-knit group. That closeness was visible this past Sunday when at least 25 of the fire department’s members visited a cherished member of their group – Chuck Nelson.
Nelson has been a member of the Pine Creek Fire Department for 31 years. He has been the captain of the fire police for many years and is not only well liked but well respected.
Following an October fundraiser at the firehall, members of the fire company discussed doing something special for the man who has brought holiday cheer to so many for so many years. John “Fue” Netzlof came up with the idea, firefighter LuAnn Murray says. “With Chuck not being able to be Santa Claus, it was very hard for him. John said, ‘I think we should all get together, maybe on Christmas Eve or a day that would suit the family and get our turnout gear and go up and do caroling for Chuck, not knowing that it was going to be a different outcome...”
“It was just something we wanted to do for Chuck,” she said.
Murray got in touch with Scott, Chuck and Val Nelson’s son to find out what the family’s tradition was for Christmas Eve. “And I didn’t tell him what we had planned,” she said.
However, plans got changed this past weekend. “They (the family) had texted me to let me know that he (Chuck) was coming home, and that it was not good progress or prognosis.” The fire company’s chaplain, Sandy Young, who was on her way home from Boston from a funeral, put a message out that “we needed to step it up and do it.” So a plan to go to Nelson’s house at 7:30 p.m. Sunday was formed. And again, plans changed. Text messages from both Alex and Scott had Murray realizing they needed to step it up if it was going to happen.
“So it was like an immediate thing. We all went to the hall and we’re trying to get ahold of everybody. We just went to the hall and had 911 page the numbers to the hall. We had this planned that we were going to do this. We just didn’t want to do it so soon with this outcome,” Murray said.
With barely a half hour notice, roughly 20 members of the fire company arrived at the fire hall and donned their gear. They then took their rescue unit and their engine to the Nelson residence not far from the station. “We parked the engine in front of the house.”
“They brought Chuck out and set him on the porch. We put a Santa hat on him and we sang “Here Comes Santa Claus,” Murray said, fighting back the tears.
After spending time with Nelson, the firefighters took the vehicles down East Main Street to turn around and head back up the hill. As they passed the Brookville Firemens Club they turned on their lights and sirens and had both going as they passed the Nelson house on the way back to the station. Murray said Nelson was already back in the house by that time but he still saw the tribute his fellow fire company members paid to him.
Murray is quick to say they didn’t do this for any publicity. This was something they wanted to do for “Chuck. We are just thankful to God that we got to do that for him.
“The brotherhood here is something that we have always based our foundation on and this, this shows that.”
Nelson had resigned from his position at the fire hall earlier in the year because of health reasons but remains a member of the fire department. “That was a tough night for us too, but we certainly understood the situation. But it will be tough to shoes to fill,” Murray said.
“Chuck’s a very, very well respected man not only in our community, but many many communities. You know with playing Santa and Easter Bunny and he did our fire prevention. He ran all that. It’s just that he was a huge asset to the fire department.
“He was good with the kids, no matter what aspect, he reached out to them. He was very good with the kids.,” she said.
“We knew he was struggling with knowing he was not going to be able to be Santa Claus this year and with Val being Mrs. Claus and so we wanted this to be a surprise for both of them but we were just so thankful we got to do it.
Murray noted that Nelson and his family are wonderful people. “They got a heart of gold,” she said. “It was very very emotional for everybody on Sunday.”
Murray said after they returned to the fire hall the “all just kind of shared some more tears.”
“It was hard on everybody. There wasn’t a dry eye in the place, I guarantee you that,” Murray said. “We were all crying and we couldn’t remember the words and then Chuck would laugh at us.
“I feel now my heart is full. I think we did something that he really enjoyed and he knows how much we appreciate him and respect him.”