BROOKVILLE — State police in Punxsutawney are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Jefferson County Jail.
Police said Michael Alan Brewer, 35, of Erie, violated his work-release conditions by leaving work at Humphrey Charcoal without authorization at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, September 10.
Police said Brewer was last seen, on September 10, on Knoxdale Road near Anita by Jefferson County sheriff deputies.
Brewer is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He wears corrective lenses. He is registered on Megan’s Law since 2006.
Charges have been filed through district court.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.