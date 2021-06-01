BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Police Department is warning parents and members of the public to be aware of controlled substances being disguised as everyday candy.
Police said common look-alike candies containing drugs may include, but aren't limited to gummy bears, gummy worms, gummy rings, bite-sized candy bars and lip balms. These items often coming in look-alike packaging as well.
The warning came after Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 2:10 p.m. May 24 on Main Street for an equipment violation. Police seized and searched the Ford F150 and a drug detecting dog indicated a locked tool box in the truck may have contained a controlled substance.
A search warrant was issued and police seized 11 packages of marijuana, 51 packages of candies containing controlled substances, various waxes, pastes and butters containing THC, various drug trafficking equipment, more than $1,080 in drug trafficking funds, counterfeit $100 bills and a stolen firearm.
The driver, a 33-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for the alleged violations and placed in SCI Smithfield to await a preliminary hearing. Charges were filed through the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.