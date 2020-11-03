(The Center Square) — As America awaits results in the crucial battleground states, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden continue racking up electoral college votes in the states where they were expected to win.
Trump so far has been declared the winner in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Biden won Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusets, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming.
With his early wins, Biden held a 131-98 electoral vote advantage over Trump, with all of the key states still to come. Either candidate needs to secure at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
In local races involving Jefferson County unofficial results showed Republican Cris Dush well ahead of Democrat Margie Brown for the state Senate seat in the 25th District. According to the Department of State website — electionreturns.pa.gov — recognized as Pennsylvania’s source for election returns, Dush had 66,992 total votes to Brown’s 21,257.
Of note, Clearfield County had not reported any of its election results as of 10:45 p.m.
Glenn “GT” Thompson, a Republican, maintained a healthy advantage over Robert Williams, a Democrat, in the race for U.S. Representative of Pa.’s 15th Congressional District. Thompson had 154,936 total votes to Williams’ 48,866 late Tuesday night.
Jefferson County had a total of 22,567 ballots cast of the 32,035 registered voters, for a turnout of 70.44 percent turnout according to the county website.
Voters turned out in high numbers in Jefferson County for Election Day Tuesday, with lines at many of the polling locations around the county.
Bob Baronick, of Reynoldsville, said it seemed like there were a lot more people out to vote this year than in previous elections.
John Matusky, also of Reynoldsville, said he normally is at the polling location to vote by about 7 a.m. He said he was at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall to vote at 6:55 a.m. this time and a line was already formed. He finally got in to vote at about 11:30 a.m. and was about the 370th voter.
“I’ve been down four times this morning and the line’s always been out to this (doorway) here. That’s not typical. Normally mid-morning it’s almost nobody,” Matusky said.
Holly Buskirk has been the minority inspector for Reynoldsville for more than 10 years. She said Reynoldsville saw much higher than average numbers near the end of the day.
“This is one of the busiest times, the presidential election, and as of 7:45 p.m. we were at 921 voters. It has been extremely busy and long lines compared to other times. Other times the vote count is usually between 300 and 500,” Buskirk said.
She said this year was more difficult with the need to clean and sanitize the stations as a precauction for COVID-19. She said it has been a difficult year for everyone, and particularly the poll workers.
The Brookville polling location also saw similar turnout, reaching the 300 mark much faster than in years past, according to Jefferson County Constable Ken MacInnis. MacInnis lives in Brookville and is present at the Brookville polling location each election as part of his duty as constable.
The Heritage House in Brookville is used as a polling site, with one half of town voting in the left half and the other half of town voting in the right half. MacInnis also said there had been a line coming out the door of the left half of the building almost the entire morning.
“It’ll be interesting to see what the numbers are at about six o’clock,” MacInnis said Tuesday morning.