BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, to gain community ideas regarding security issues in the school district.
The meeting will be held in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
“The Brookville Area School District Board of Directors encourages your attendance and values your input in the decision-making process,” the administration said. “We look forward to your participating in this important discussion.”
The public meeting will replace the board’s monthly work session, regularly scheduled for Monday, July 9.
During the board’s June meeting, the board approved the calendar for the 2018-2019 school year.
The first day of school for students will be Tuesday, August 28. The first days for kindergarten students will be staggered, on Aug. 28 and 29.
Thanksgiving vacation will be held November 22 and 23, followed by the first day of deer season on Nov. 26. Christmas vacation will be December 24-31, with a one-hour early dismissal on Friday, Dec. 21, and no school on January 1. Spring break will be over the weekend of April 19-22, with a one-hour early dismissal on Thursday, April 18. The tentative last day for students in Tuesday, May 28. If snow days are necessary during the year, they will be made up at the end of the year.
During the meeting several personnel matters were also approved. These included:
- Maternity leave was approved for three teachers: Alison Bernat, Shannon Martini and Rebecca Marshall.
- Dawn Spellman was hired as a special education teacher and Megan Decker as a secondary mathematics teacher, effective with the 2018-2019 school year.
- Kathleen Motter was employed as a part-time custodian at a rate of $10.50/hour. She fills the vacancy created by the transfer of Victor Johnson.
- The board accepted the resignation of Kelsey Delp, aide.
- Jodie Deal was hired as an aide for up to 12 days during the extended school year. She fills a position previously approved for Patricia Gordan.
- Approved as advisors for the Tech/Engineering Club were Jake Lewis and Bryan Provance. Each will be paid $290.70.
- Added to the list of substitutes for the coming school year were Carol Aharrah, aide, and Jane Henry Gomez, elementary teacher.
- The board approved three-year employee contracts for the assistant business administrator and systems specialist. The board also voted to hire an additional Title I aide at Hickory Grove, due to the needs of the program.
• Approved for next year’s soccer program were: Madison Hill, assistant coach for girls’ soccer; Jim Hill, Chris Hill, Alyssa Byerly-Heschke, Samantha Byerly, Renee Peace and Chip Mason, volunteers; and Corey Oakes, volunteer for boys’ soccer.
Donation
The board accepted a donation of $500 from PATHS to cover the cost of substitutes for Jr. Olympics.
Cyber insurance
The board voted to add cyber insurance to the district police at an annual cost of $1,047. The board authorized principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni to apply for a $5,000 Career Readiness Mini-Grant.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 16 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
