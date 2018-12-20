PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Police Department recently wrapped up its first “Stuff the Cruiser” fundraiser.
PPD Chief Matt Conrad said the goal was to help around 500 Jefferson County families have a better Christmas this year.
The cruiser was stuffed with all kinds of items a child wants to see on Christmas morning, such as a train set, board games and Barbie dolls.
The department is always looking for ways to expand its community outreach, Conrad said. The fourth “Shop with a Cop” effort, which took place on Saturday, is also an extension of that.
The PPD collected toys for the cruiser until last Friday, and Jefferson County TFT wrapped up its toy collection this past Tuesday. This is an effort involving the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, as well as Community Action, Inc., of Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney had several TFT drop-off sites this year, including the Punxsutawney Area School District, local banks, the Punxsutawney State Police station and the Walmart Supercenter.
The fundraiser was very successful, Conrad said, as the PPD reached its goal.
“I was packing toys into the front seat, so it was completely full,” he said.
A PPD officer was present at the station to personally accept the toy donations.
Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents played a personal part in stuffing the cruiser.
“My wife and I did this on our own, as a way to give back for all the things we’ve been blessed with in our lives,” he said.
Those who would like to make a monetary donation can make a check out and mail it to Community Action, Inc., 105 Grace Way, Punxsutawney, PA 15767 — attention: Samantha Schrecengost.
