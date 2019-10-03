PUNXSUTAWNEY — A ribbon cutting ceremony last week marked the official opening of the Punxsutawney Senior Center in the ATA building at 222 North Findley Street.
The Center welcomed members of the ATA Travel Service, the Chamber of Commerce, State Representative Cris Dush, and many of their regular senior attendees to a celebration for the new location.
The Senior Center has been operating out of this new location since the beginning of August and has seen an increase of about 10 to 15 people, according to center director Debbie Long.
This increase in attendance is good for the center because their funding is based on how many people attend the lunches and health and wellness activities. The center serves a lunch every day and asks for those who want to attend to call ahead so they have enough food.
Starting on Oct. 21 they will be offering tai chi classes on Monday and Wednesday at 3:30 to 4:30 p.m with a certified instructor. These classes will be sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging, and are free for those 60 years old and older. They also have televisions that the seniors can play exercise videos on while at the center.
As the weather starts to get colder, Long is looking to add more activities for the seniors. She would like to start a knitting/crocheting group and start pottery classes. Molly McNutt, the executive director for the Area Agency on Aging also said the center is looking for someone to teach painting classes.
“We want people to reach out to us if they have a passion for teaching and educating seniors,” McNutt said.
The Center had been in the basement of the old hospital building for almost 10 years and most people didn’t even know it was there. Then it moved to the New Beginnings Church in Walston for about a year. This gave them more space, but it was farther out of town and not many seniors could travel out.
Now at the new location, they are right in the ATA building. This means the Senior Center is part of the one-hour fixed route the ATA driver’s make around Punxsutawney.
“The fixed route is one hour, so seniors can get on a ride every hour to go home. The fixed route is free to those 65 years and older,” Mary Koch said, the division manager for ATA Travel Services.
ATA worked alongside the Area Agency on Aging to get the empty room ready for their center. The ATA had the floor redone for the center. Then, the Center Services Supervisor Pete Spuck had counter tops and the island brought in. He explained their biggest need in their new space was storage. Spuck had the island made so there is storage on both sides for them.
There is a monthly newsletter available that covers all the events and activities scheduled at www.jcaaa.org. The Area Agency on Aging covers much more than the senior centers. The organization also provides a lot of services for the elderly and can connect seniors with other resources and services as well.