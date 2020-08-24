COPLAY — Live and virtual participants are invited to join in a race to raise money to provide clean drinking water for a primary school in Kenya.
Clean Water Kenya, under the direction of Ken and Judy Wolfgang Clark, formerly of Brookville, provides easy-to-maintain portable water filtration systems that clean the local drinking water in rural Maasai and Kempo villages in the Great Rift Valley and northeast Kenya.
Ken Clark said the filtration systems “clean the water of the bacteria that causes typhoid, cholera, amoebic dysentery, salmonella, E. coli, botulism, giardia and other pathogens that are deadly to the Maasai. We also provide an educational program that focuses on water hygiene, waste management and sanitation.”
“Covid-19 has hit Kenya hard. They are suffering, not only from this virus, but famine and dehydration,” he said.
Clean Water Kenya (CWK) serves 200 villages, three health clinics and two schools by providing clean water every day. CWK has provided 361 rain barrels and 611 filters to families in Kenya, as well as 442 filters in Puerto Rico.
The newest project is to provide 50 water filters for the Gakunju Memorial Primary School. During the race participants will be challenged to carry a gallon jug of water for the last 1.5 miles in the Karanga Challenge. “This represents half the distance a Maasai child has to walk to obtain drinking water, and Karanga is the latest village we assisted,” Clark said.
The races will begin at 9 a.m. at Saylor Park in Coplay, located six miles northwest of Allentown. Live and virtual participants are welcome. Clark said strollers are also welcome in the race. “This is a paved path with beautiful scenery that your little ones will love, plus there is a fun playground on site that they can enjoy both before and after the race,” Clark said.
Registration fees are $40 for the 5K and $50 for the 7 Miler, whether live or virtual. Each race registration will provide five years of clean water for a family of six. September 1 is the deadline to register for any of the races.
All state COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Donations will also be accepted from those who wish to support the project but are unable to participate in the races. A goal of $10,000 in donations has been set.
For more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Coplay/5Kand7MilerRunWalkforCleanWaterKenya.