BROOKVILLE — Meeting needs of Brookville students above and beyond opportunities provided through the school district’s annual budget is the mission of the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation.
The Foundation is comprised of individuals committed to providing financial support for the school district. It is a separate entity, but works as a partner with the school district to meet special needs of students.
Last week a donation of $8,000 was made to the Foundation by Farmers National Bank, which has supported the program for the past six years, through the EITC program.
Foundation member Ellen Neyman said the Foundation “is included on the list of educational improvement organizations under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. All donations that come through the EITC Program are used for our state-approved programs.”
Included in the approved programs are advanced placement courses, Project Lead the Way (providing training for students and teachers), Response to Intervention and Instruction (for students with learning and behavior needs), Artist in Residence, digital arts program, TV/video studio program and STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math).
Businesses can learn more about applying for the tax credit program online at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/educational-improvement-tax-credit-program-eitc/.
Neyman said that “all non-EITC donations can be used for any initiative that supports the Foundation’s mission of providing unique, creative and innovation opportunities beyond the regular educational program” for students in the school district.
During the past two years the Foundation has approved funds for the annual Girls/Boys seminars, Junior Olympics, Ozobot Robots, Osmo Literacy and Math, a climbing wall, a kiln, musical instrument repairs and supplies, a 3D printer and supplies, AP exams, a soundboard pandemics, CNC bits/accessories and fitness equipment.
The Foundation’s board of directors is made up of 12 individuals representing the community and the school district. “These volunteers donate their time and expertise to raise funds to support the Foundation’s programs,” Neyman said.
Community members currently serving on the board include Bonnie Confer, president; Chris Taylor, vice president; Cristie Bullers, treasurer/secretary; Clarinda Darr, Morgan Davie, Jo Rickard and Sam Whitling. Current district members are Robin Fillman, superintendent; Ellen Neyman, business administrator; Ruthanne Barbazzeni, principal, and Andrea Taylor, teacher.
“Supporting our Foundation is supporting the future of the students of the Brookville Area School District,” Neyman said. “Donations to the Foundation are accepted from businesses, community organizations and individuals.”
Anyone who would like to make a tax-deductible donation can contact Neyman at 849-1103 for more information.
