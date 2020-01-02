INDIANA, Pa. — A Distant native and graduate of Redbank Valley High School has been appointed to the top post for PennDOT’s District 10, which serves Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
Brian N. Allen was promoted to the position of district executive last week on the heels of the retirement of Joseph P. Dubovi III of Johnstown.
“I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of the new projects move forward,” Allen said when reached last week.
The son of Jim and the late Nancy Allen, he graduated from Redbank in 1988 and went on to Penn State University.
Allen has been with PennDOT’s District 10 for 28 years, where he has held various positions. He most recently served as assistant district executive for maintenance and previously, assistant district executive for design.
He currently resides in Brush Valley with his wife, Julie. He has two sons, one an engineer and the other a student at Penn State University.
Allen said his new job will give him oversight over all new projects in the district, as well as asset management and the department’s maintenance programs.
With funding stagnant, he said, “it’s going to be more of asset management.”
He said that since he has been the assistant director of design since 2006, he has been heavily involved in the district’s current projects.
Winter maintenance will also be a prime focus for Allen, as he takes over as the winter weather is just getting started. He said “everything looks good” for District 10’s winter services, and that the challenges of finding enough drivers earlier in the season appears to have shifted.
“We have a full compliment now,” he said. “We’re sitting pretty good at this point.”
Looking ahead, Allen said he just hopes to keep moving the district forward while looking for ways to improve.
Dubovi retired from the position in December after 35 years with the department.
“PennDOT is truly grateful to Mr. Dubovi for his service to the department, and his leadership in District 10,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration George McAuley. “We wish Joe the best in his retirement.”