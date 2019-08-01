BROOKVILLE — “Celebrate Life” is the theme for the Relay for Life of Jefferson County, which will be held this Saturday in Brookville’s Town Square.
“We hope a lot of people will come out for the relay,” committee member Teresa Caldwell said. “No one pays attention until it happens to someone in your family.”
Teams will begin setting up for the relay at 10 a.m. and will begin walking with the relay kick-off at noon.
Also beginning at noon will be a silent auction, sponsored by the Life’s Blessings team; luminary sales, hosted by the TOPS team; and the What a Character activities.
The opening ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a selfie lap. Participating in the opening ceremony will be the American Legion, the Relay Committee and American Cancer Society staff.
During the ceremony team captains and teams will be announced, along with the Paint the Town Purple winner.
The opening ceremony will close with a Power of Purple lap, when all teams will be walking.
Afternoon games will include Twister with Life’s Blessings, Spinning Wheel with Helping Hands, Duck Game with Team Berry, Spinning Wheel with Helping Hands/Mt. Tabor Church, Tic Tac Toe and Dessert Game with Family Ties.
Following the survivor celebration and dinner, which will begin at 5 p.m. Twisted Scavenger Hunt and Hungry Hungry Hippos will be played.
The silent auction will close at 8 p.m., along with the sale of luminarias. “We ask that people make a donation of at least $5 for the luminarias,” Caldwell said, “or whatever they can give.”
Winners of the silent auction will be announced at 8:30 p.m.
The luminaria ceremony will begin at 9 p.m., with each candle light representing a life — a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or a support for a person still fighting the disease.
The closing ceremony will begin at 10 p.m.