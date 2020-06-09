BROOKVILLE — More than a dozen members of the community gathered Monday evening to present an emotional plea to the Brookville Area School Board to reconsider its plan not to hire an elementary band director.
The decision followed the resignation of elementary band director Royce Hetrick earlier this year. The board’s current plan is to have high school band director Kyle Grabigel take over Hetrick’s duties, in addition to his own.
Superintendent Erich May explained that the decision was part of the board’s effort to make budget adjustments.
He said that “some of our costs are on the rise despite the lack of additional revenue and that explains the need for belt-tightening in Brookville. With flat-funding in terms of revenue and increased expenditures in terms of salaries and benefits, payroll is where we have looked to save money.”
May said that “no one wants to lay people off, so we made a commitment early in this process to make cuts through attrition, downsizing through retirements and resignations. We have decided this will be the best professional position to cut.”
Thirty visitors, which included an on-duty Brookville police officer, attended the meeting, held in the gymnasium at Hickory Grove. Voicing their concerns were:
- Diane Amsler, a retired BASD teacher and mother whose three daughters were active in the band programs from grade four through 12. She read a letter written by her daughters. “We are deeply saddened to hear this news. Without individualized attention we would have been deprived of the amazing experience that fostered our present love of music. The tasks of the elementary band director are vast. I’m sure you know the impact music can have on an individual. The schools that produce the highest academic achievement in the United States today are spending 20 to 30 percent on the arts, with special emphasis on music. If these two positions are combined, it would not be possible for students to receive the attention they need.”
- Kathy Dinger, a retired teacher from Redbank School District, attending with her son, Greg, who is a BAHS graduate and now a music therapist. “He has talked quite a bit about the history of superior music performance Brookville has,” she said. “Music can give a child a voice when he feels he hasn’t been heard. If you are truly concerned about the welfare and quality of the education of students here, then we encourage you to consider keeping the elementary band position an actual position, instead of dividing it up.”
- Karen Allgeier, who served six years as stage manager and six years as director for the school musicals. “This is my third time here to talk about the music program,” she said. “I am taken aback that you would even think of doing this.” She said that with the budget numbers she has seen, “I am sure you can find the funding to give us a new elementary band director.”
- Elaina Simpson, a sub in the Brookville schools. She said as a new student here “in fourth grade, when everybody already has a best friend, I can’t imagine what my elementary and high school experience would have been” without “my band experience. It has been 15 years since he [Royce Hetrick] saw my sister, but he remembers her name and what instrument she played. I can’t imagine not offering that position or that opportunity to another teacher.”
- Molly Pierucci said when she came into the district, “I was super awkward and didn’t know anyone. My first experience was band. The friends that you make in band are like no other. I hope when my children go to school in Brookville they have that experience.”
- Robert Matchet, who is planning to move his family into the Brookville School District this summer, said, “We want our children to come to Brookville because of the music program. Two families are about to move into this district for the purpose of music education. The ensembles are what make it stand apart from all others. I hope you will strongly reconsider.”
- Bethany Wilson said, “There has been a lot of talk about teachers doing duties that are not music instruction. That is not because they requested not to be instructors; they were consistently given less and less time for instruction. It was to the detriment of our students that time was taken away from them to instruct. Who is going to fill those duties with one less person?”
- Sandra Snyder said, “We continue to pay coaches. I understand we paid one to have kids clean the Brookville cemetery. We found places in the budget for that. Let’s use some of that money to help everyone, not just relatives of school board members. There is no school in our area that has a reputation of a music department like we do. I hope you take into consideration everybody.”
- Joseph Deibler, who will be a junior this year. “I grew up with a terrible life, mental abuse, physical abuse,” he said. “You know what pulled me out of it? Music. You know who got me interested in music? Mr. Hetrick. We have one of the greatest bands and music department in the district, maybe even the state. One band director is not enough. It would break my heart to see the band go under. And that’s what will happen if you take away that position. You won’t have kids like me lucky enough to grow up with such a great music program. If you can afford to raise the payroll, and have multiple football coaches, I think you can afford to have two band directors.”
- Elizabeth Macenzie Wingard, 2020 BAHS graduate. “I am a student who struggles to speak,” she said. “I have struggled to feel accepted. Because I stutter I was bullied by other students in this very building. It was not until that magical day in fourth grade when I walked down to Mr. Hetrick’s room that my life changed for the better. Knowing there was an educator there to talk to me and to fight for me when I was being bullied. He had the time to talk to me, to accept me. If you make Mr. Grabigel do that, there will not be the time. If you stretch Mr. Grabigel too thin, that fullest potential will not be there. If I was a student, I would not care to come back to school without the full potential of the music department.”
- Jo Rickard asked the board, “Do you value our Brookville Area School District music program? If your answer is yes, then why would you consider eliminating this position, elementary band program director? It is the foundation of our program. Mr. Hetrick, you poured over two decades of your life for hundreds of kids in this district. Thank God for you! I can’t see how giving this workload to another person who already has a full time workload, how is it possible? How can someone absorb a full-time position, offer lessons one-on-one and give quality time to our students?”
- Rachel Gardner, a senior at IUP, participated in many activities at Brookville, including jazz band and marching band. “I was one of the band kids,” she said. “It was a very important part of my schooling. It’s such a shame that the arts and music programs are one of the first things to go. The reason we have such a good band is because it starts in elementary school. It’s not feasible to have Mr. Grabigel take over the elementary band, because of time constraints he won’t have that one-on-one time with students.”
- Michele Miller said with everything that has been happening, “Kids have had a lot of stress. If you take this away from them, too, what outlet will they have? They love getting ready for their concerts. They love performing for us. If you stretch our program too thin, they will lose these opportunities.”
- Pat Deibler spoke about the effect the band program had on her grandson, Joe. “His mother dug a hole so deep I didn’t think the kid was ever going to get out of it,” she said. “But when he started fourth-grade band, Mr. Hetrick took him under his wing. He gave him direction. He made him more determined. There are more kids in this district that struggle with drugs, bad families, whatever, and they look to band to get away from that. You take away that position and you’re going to find you are going to have a lot more trouble.”
- Martina Masters also said music was an outlet for her son. “He practiced 20 minutes every day because he had that elementary band director tell him to try harder, to try his best. To stretch those teachers even thinner, I don’t think that is fair. Try to think of them as people, not cogs in a wheel.”
Executive sessions were held before and after the meeting to discuss personnel matters.