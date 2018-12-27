REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council adopted the 2019 budget without a tax increase as it took care of a number of year-end items.
The 2019 budget was adopted after being advertised for 30 days. The $847,993.00 package does not include a tax increase and all related tax resolutions were also adopted.
One item that had some debate was the awarding of the 2019 tax anticipation note for up to $100,000. Council received two bids, one from Farmer’s National Bank (formerly Community First Bank) for 4.35 percent interest. The other bid was from S & T Bank for 3.18 percent. After some discussion, Council member Ralph “Tucker” August made the motion to accept the lower bid from S & T Bank. It was seconded by William Cebulskie and approved, with council member Sue Ellen Wells abstaining since she works for one of the banks.
One additional end of the year item addressed was meeting dates and times. Council voted to keep them the same, the third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m.
Veterans Memorial
Dan Edwards and Francis Catalgarone of the Reynoldsville Veterans Memorial Committee attended the meeting and updated council on progress. Edwards presented two preliminary plans drawn up by students at the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School (Jeff Tech). Both drawings used the dimensions of property the committee is looking to obtain on Main Street. One drawing included a potential 3,600-square foot police station at one end.
Edwards praised Jeff Tech for its continued support and assistance. He also said the committee is open to suggestions.
“We want input from everyone,” he said. “We need ideas.”
The memorial committee meets the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Reynoldsville American Legion.
Council President TJ Sliwinski suggested the borough look into purchasing the proposed property for the park. Council directed Solicitor Joe Ryan to contact the property owner.
Police matters
What to do with the police station was a topic of discussion. The department is currently using the upstairs of the borough building. Its garage was damaged by an Advanced Disposal truck. A damage estimate of $9875.00 dollars was presented to council.
For several months, there has been discussion as to whether to fix the garage or build a new station.
Council member Robin McMillan asked why $4,500 was spent on building plans when nothing has been determined as of yet. She also questioned whether the money was spent without discussion by council.
August said there had been discussion about the plans. He said that the drawing could be used wherever the station is located, behind the borough building or in the new memorial park area.
In other information, it was noted that the new mobile computers have been installed on both police vehicles.
Police Chief Troy Bell stated the new computers provide the officer with a lot of information while on patrol. He said the last step in the process is to obtain mobile printers and scanners. He said in the case of a traffic violation, the officer could then just scan a person’s driver’s license and print a citation. He said this would increase safety and significantly cut the amount of time needed to write a citation allowing the officer to go back on patrol.
Website
McMillan said that work on the borough website is going into its final stages. She distributed a screen shot of what the site would look like. It is hoped it will be posted in early January.
Recycling
At the suggestion of Sliwinski, a motion was approved to sign a new three-year site agreement with the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority. This covers the recycling containers located on the maintenance building property. With the agreement, residents can continue to place their items to be recycled in the appropriate containers.
Final actions
Council approved the first reading of an ordinance concerning vacant and dilapidated buildings. Solicitor Ryan said he researched the ordinance and that it was a good a start in dealing with the problem. The ordinance would require the owners of foreclosed, vacant or dilapidated structures within the borough to register their name and contact information as well as pay a $200 registration fee. Failure to do so could lead to a fine.
Right now, Code Enforcement Officer Larry Kirkwood said it is very difficult to get the information needed to contact a property owner when there is a problem that needs to be addressed. When asked how many properties he’s working with that fit into that category, he said, “About 95 percent.”
The ordinance will be advertised for 30 days before final action.
Council also voted to proceed with the demolition of a dilapidated building at 220 West Main Street.
In other action, council also approved Christmas bonuses for borough employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.