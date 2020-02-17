REYNOLDSVILLE — Members of the Reynoldsville community have entered the town in the HGTV show “Hometown Takeover” as a possible town to be chosen for a full-town remodel.
The show is searching for a town to be featured on a new series in which an entire town is to be renovated.
Council member John Burkett said the contest was brought to his attention, and he began the process of gathering everything needed for submitting an entry to the show. He set out to take photos and videos of Reynoldsville to be included in the entry.
“I checked it out, and I thought, ‘We could do this.’ I spent a whole Saturday morning going out and videoing different places,” Burkett said.
He used a lift truck from Glass Erectors to get shots of Main Street from a high vantage point. Burkett doesn’t have video editing skills to put all the clips together, so he passed the videos on to Sam Bundy who told him he would have the videos together in about a day or two.
“The rough draft came back and it was perfect, we didn’t have to change anything. He did such a great job on it,” Burkett said.
Burkett also got help from Jackie Dixon and Sue Duffey to write the submission letter outlining some of Reynoldsville’s foremost assets, and why it should be chosen for the makeover show. Some of the points they highlighted are the unique “Tickle Belly Bridge,” the Jeff Tech School, the Veteran’s Memorial Park project, and the Historical Society.
“I wanted other people involved in this, I didn’t want me to do everything,” Burkett said. “it just goes to show you that people can get together and each have a different talent, and you put those talents together, and we turned out a good product to send to HGTV.”
Burkett said he did receive a return letter from the show telling him the Reynoldsville submission had been received and the submission was in order. He said he expects it to be a few months before he hears anything further.